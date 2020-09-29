Miller, Vargas pace Monarch runners at Mapleton

She was followed by Tania Cortez (27th, 26:08.07), Jazmine Iglesias (34th, 26:45.31), Olivia Gunderson (39th, 28:11.44) and Lauren Bowker (43rd, 28:39.43).

"The girls did a great job of packing up and pushing one another," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"Araujo and Cary pushed each other throughout the race to help each other finish in the top 20. As a team, the girls were able to get an impressive third place," he added.

Varsity boys

Vargas led the D-S boys at Mapleton, placing 11th overall out of 78 athletes in 19:34.42.

Winning the individual title was Siouxland Christian’s Eric Brannon in 17:21.73.

Ricky Ledesma ran 13th for the Monarchs in 19:52.97. Ethan Perrien took 25th in 20:35.67.

Chris Campos turned in a time of 20:55.74 for 31st. Esteban Castellanos ran 40th in 21:27.99.

Brian Ibarra was 41st in 21:28.71 and Alex Garcia finished 58th in 22:49.85.