Miller, Vargas pace Monarch runners at Mapleton

Claire Miller and Adolfo Vargas paced the Denison-Schleswig runners at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.
On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 96 points to place third overall behind team champion Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (25) and second-place Ridge View (87).
On the boys’ side, D-S netted 108 points to take home fourth place in the final team standings.
Siouxland Christian claimed the boys’ team title with 53 points.
Woodbine second with 94 points and West Monona was just ahead of the Monarchs in third with 102 points.
Varsity girls
The D-S girls on Thursday were again led by Miller, who placed eighth overall out of 59 runners in a time of 22 minutes, 30.60 seconds.
Erika Kuntz of K-P/WC was your individual champion in 20:59.89.
Bella Araujo ran 16th for D-S in 24:35.26.
Elizabeth Cary finished 17th in 24:41.21.
She was followed by Tania Cortez (27th, 26:08.07), Jazmine Iglesias (34th, 26:45.31), Olivia Gunderson (39th, 28:11.44) and Lauren Bowker (43rd, 28:39.43).
"The girls did a great job of packing up and pushing one another," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"Araujo and Cary pushed each other throughout the race to help each other finish in the top 20. As a team, the girls were able to get an impressive third place," he added.
Varsity boys
Vargas led the D-S boys at Mapleton, placing 11th overall out of 78 athletes in 19:34.42.
Winning the individual title was Siouxland Christian’s Eric Brannon in 17:21.73.
Ricky Ledesma ran 13th for the Monarchs in 19:52.97. Ethan Perrien took 25th in 20:35.67.
Chris Campos turned in a time of 20:55.74 for 31st. Esteban Castellanos ran 40th in 21:27.99.
Brian Ibarra was 41st in 21:28.71 and Alex Garcia finished 58th in 22:49.85.
"The boys competed and were able to come away with a fourth-place finish. I was proud of how each runner finished their race," Bradley remarked.
Junior Varsity boys
The D-S junior varsity boys placed four runners in the top 10 en route to winning the team title at Mapleton with 30 points.
West Monona was second with 40 points.
Bradyn Schillerberg and Kaiden Krajicek placed second and third, respectively, in times of 22:11.15 and 22:20.07.
Reed Bowker took sixth in 22:49.59. Carlos Alvarenga ran ninth in 25:22.16 and Tanner Gotto wound up 26th in 34:32.49.
Middle School girls
The Denison-Schleswig Middle School girls again were led by Lola Mendlik, who picked up her second individual title of season after crossing first out of 36 runners in 13:57.01.
Charlotte Schrum ran sixth overall in 15:34.75.
Emily Bahnsen took 13th in 16:05.88 and Janet Castillo finished 32nd in 19:54.69.
"Mendlik is controlling herself throughout the race and has a great finish," Bradley said.
Other D-S results
Junior Varsity Girls
6. Juliana Barajas, 28:34.11 (12 runners)
Middle School Boys
6. Yohannes Brihane, 14:19.29; 27. Ethan Olsen, 17:07.38 (49 runners)
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Kingsley-Pierson/WC 25; 2. Ridge View 87; 3. Denison-Schleswig 96; 4. South Central Calhoun 107; 5. Treynor 114; 6. Lawton-Bronson 120; 7. East Sac County 155
Varsity Boys
1. Siouxland Christian 53; 2. Woodbine 94; 3. West Monona 102; 4. Denison-Schleswig 108; 5. South Central Calhoun 116; 6. Treynor 125; 7. Ridge View 160; 8. Kinglsey-Pierson/WC 182; 9. East Sac County 203; 10. Maple Valley/A-0/CO-U 243
Junior Varsity Boys
1. Denison-Schleswig 30; 2. West Monona 40; 3. SCC 50