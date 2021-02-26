Miller's third-place finish leads D-S girls at state bowling

D-S senior Natalie Castillo also had a 241 series with games of 121 and 120.

"The girls did a fantastic job. After their first two games, we knew we were in good position to bowl as well as we did at the state-qualifying tournament," noted Brawner, whose team was runnerup to Le Mars at the state-qualifying tournament at Le Mars.

"The girls started to lose their energy during the baker games and needed a pep talk to get back to their high-energy bowling. After that, their scores started to pick up again," Brawner stated.

The D-S girls bowled baker games of 150, 136, 187, 157 and 146.

"We couldn’t have been more proud of how the girls ended their season," Brawner said.

"To bowl their best two matches during the most important competitions says a lot about the team."

"They are a tight group of girls that work together well and support each other and its showed in their bowling," noted Brawner, who was a four-time state qualifier for D-S during her high school bowling career.