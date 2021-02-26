Miller's third-place finish leads D-S girls at state bowling

The Denison-Schleswig girls posted their second-highest match total of the season on Tuesday, as the Monarchs placed sixth out of eight teams in the Class 2A portion of the state bowling tournament at Cadillac XBC at Waterloo.
D-S turned in a team score of 2,574 after bowling a two-game series of 1,798 and Baker total of 776.
Le Mars claimed the Class 2A team championship with a 3,061 total.
Keokuk was runnerup to the Bulldogs with a 3,034 total. Western Dubuque placed third at 3,016.
Sophomore Claire Miller paced the D-S girls with games of 223 and 244 for a 467 series, which broke the school record for high two-game series.
The previous record for a two-game series was 460 by Paige Janssen.
Miller’s effort placed her third overall in Class 2A.
"Miller had multiple strikes that helped her in both games. She had five in a row going into the 10th frame in game one, and then had a streak of three in a row and another of four strikes in a row going into the 10th frame in game two," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby Brawner.
"Setting yourself up for the 10th frame is huge and Miller did a great job of setting herself up for success," she added.
"Even when Miller wasn’t bowling strikes, she was picking up everything she left. The only thing she didn’t pick up was a 4-7-10 split, which is very difficult to get,"
Brawner remarked.
Waterloo East senior Stephanie Burge earned the Class 2A individual state title with a 481 series after shooting games of 267 and 214, respectively.
Second among the top individuals was Keokuk senior Jasmine Saunders, who shot games of 224 and 247 for a 471 series.
Freshman Brianna Musgrave carded a 402 series for D-S with games of 204 and 198 to place 14th overall.
Sophomore Payton Mathies finished 35th overall with games of 145 and 177 for a 322 series.
Monarch seniors Kailee Jorgensen and Abby Gehlsen placed 40th and 41st, respectively.
Jorgensen fired a 305 series with games of 158 and 147, while Gehlsen turned in a 302 series after tossing games of 150 and 152.
D-S senior Natalie Castillo also had a 241 series with games of 121 and 120.
"The girls did a fantastic job. After their first two games, we knew we were in good position to bowl as well as we did at the state-qualifying tournament," noted Brawner, whose team was runnerup to Le Mars at the state-qualifying tournament at Le Mars.
"The girls started to lose their energy during the baker games and needed a pep talk to get back to their high-energy bowling. After that, their scores started to pick up again," Brawner stated.
The D-S girls bowled baker games of 150, 136, 187, 157 and 146.
"We couldn’t have been more proud of how the girls ended their season," Brawner said.
"To bowl their best two matches during the most important competitions says a lot about the team."
"They are a tight group of girls that work together well and support each other and its showed in their bowling," noted Brawner, who was a four-time state qualifier for D-S during her high school bowling career.
Assistant coach Jennifer Totten also went to state one time.
Top 15 Individuals
1. Stephanie Burge, Sr., Waterloo East, 267-214--481; 2. Jasmine Saunders, Sr., Keokuk, 224-247--471; 3. Claire Miller, Soph., Denison-Schleswig, 223-244--467; 4. Olivia Schiefen, Sr., Le Mars, 253-202--455; 5. Sam Schiefen, Sr., Le Mars, 245-204--449; 6. Lexi Hanson, Jr., Fort Dodge, 180-267--447; 7. Alexis Kenney, Jr., Fort Dodge, 205-233--438; 8. Kaitelin Konz, Jr., Le Mars, 202-236--438; 9. Lanie Konzen, Sr., Western Dubuque, 232-202--434; 10. Sara Horsfield, Sr., Western Dubuque, 232-191--423; 11. Malorie Cary, Jr., Waterloo East, 224-184, 408; 12. Jersie Benson, Jr., Waterloo East, 203-204, 407; 13. Jaelyn Johnson, Soph., Keokuk, 190-216-406; 14. Brianna Musgrave, Fr., Denison-Schleswig, 204-198--402; 15. Rylee Witt, Sr., Oskaloosa, 207-193--400
Final Team Standings
1. Le Mars 3,061; 2. Keokuk 3,034; 3. Western Dubuque 3,016; 4. Waterloo East 2,907; 5. Fort Dodge 2,820; 6. Denison-Schleswig 2,574; 7. Newton 2,440; 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 2,357