Missouri Valley boys rally past IKM-Manning in WIC play

Missouri Valley rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday night, as the Big Reds earned a 5-4 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory over IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley.

The loss was the third in a row for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 4-7 in WIC play and 6-8 overall.

IKM-Manning went up 2-0 right away and led 4-1 going into the last of the sixth when the hosts plated three runs to take the lead for good.

The Wolves managed just three hits.

Max Nielsen went 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored to lead his team.

Treyton Barry and Jackson Woebke each went 1-for-3 as well for Jeremy Nielsen’s club.

Nielsen started on the hill and threw 106 pitches over five innings. He gave up four runs on six hits, struck out 12 and walked only two.