Missouri Valley handles IKM-Manning girls on softball field

In a high-scoring affair, the IKM-Manning girls lost a 20-9 Western Iowa Conference softball decision to Missouri Valley on Tuesday night at Irwin.

The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the year at 0-11 in WIC play and overall.

The two teams combined for 19 hits in the game and 20 runs in the first two innings alone.

Mo. Valley went up 4-0 in the top of the first, but IKM-Manning came back with six runs in its first at bat.

The Lady Reds then plated seven runs in the top of the second to make it 11-6, but the Wolves responded with three runs in their half to pull to within 11-9.

That would be all of the scoring for IKM-Manning, though, as Mo. Valley added two runs in the third, two more in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh.

IKM-Manning had eight hits in all.

Jessica Christensen went 2-for-4 with one run. Taylor Beckendorf was 2-for-3 with two runs.