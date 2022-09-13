 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mo. Valley sweeps Wolves in WIC volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
IKM-M VB

IKM-Manning took on Class 2A seventh-ranked Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Thursday night at Manning.

The visiting Lady Reds earned a 3-0 sweep with set wins of 25-12, 25-11, 25-5, as the Wolves fell to 0-1 in WIC action, 1-3 overall in matches and 2-8 in games.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kylie Powers had three kills and one block for IKM-Manning against the Lady Reds.

Mabel Langel added two kills with one block as well. Megan Williams had two kills, one block and one ace serve.

Kate Stangl also finished with two kills for the Wolves.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greg Cote's Week 1 NFL picks

Greg Cote's Week 1 NFL picks

We began our NFL picks in the Miami Herald way back in 1991. I’m not sure we thought we would do it again in ‘92. Don Shula and Dan Marino were still going strong. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” topped the box office, Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White” was all over the radio, and the first George Bush was president. Well, time flew, as time does, and now we set out on our 32nd season of NFL ...

‘We’re not discouraged’: Panthers coach Matt Rhule said team will move on after loss

‘We’re not discouraged’: Panthers coach Matt Rhule said team will move on after loss

CHARLOTTE — Panthers coach Matt Rhule made it clear Monday that the Carolina Panthers’ 26-24 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was a game the team will learn from. “I told the team I really believe that the most important day in the National Football League is the day after your first game,” Rhule said Monday. “Some of the best teams in the NFC, you know the Rams, the 49ers, the Cowboys, the ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Recommended for you