Mo. Valley sweeps Wolves in WIC volleyball

IKM-Manning took on Class 2A seventh-ranked Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Thursday night at Manning.
The visiting Lady Reds earned a 3-0 sweep with set wins of 25-12, 25-11, 25-5, as the Wolves fell to 0-1 in WIC action, 1-3 overall in matches and 2-8 in games.
Kylie Powers had three kills and one block for IKM-Manning against the Lady Reds.
Mabel Langel added two kills with one block as well. Megan Williams had two kills, one block and one ace serve.
Kate Stangl also finished with two kills for the Wolves.