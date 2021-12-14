Monarch bowlers stay unbeaten with win over LC

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team improved to 3-0 on Thursday with a 3,049-2,810 victory over Lewis Central at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

Kyle Segebart tossed a 426 series to lead D-S with games of 233 and 193, respectively.

Blake Polzin and Harrison Dahm both shot 415 series.

Polzin fired games of 210 and 205, while Dahm carded games of 167 and 248.

Christian Schmadeke fired a 411 series with games of 236 and 175.

Lucas Segebart shot games of 168 and 200 for a 368 series, while Trey Brotherton added a 386 series with games of 215 and 171.

D-S shot a two-game total of 2,053 pins and a 996 tally in baker bowling.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys topped Lewis Central, 2,588-1,964.