Monarch bowling teams return eight total veterans

The Denison-Schleswig bowling teams enjoyed tremendous success a year ago, as both the boys and girls advanced to the state tournament in Class 2A.

In fact, the D-S boys wound up winning the state championship, while the Monarch girls brought home a fourth-place effort.

With the 2022-23 winter season right around the corner, the D-S teams will have a total of eight returning letterwinners back in action for second-year head coach Shelby Brawner.

“We’re excited to be back at the bowling alley this season. There are a lot of new players out this year. Some of them are familiar with the bowling alley after participating in the Saturday morning youth league, while others are new to the sport,” commented Brawner.

“It’s going to be fun watching those players grow throughout the year, as our returning players are already focusing on building on their skills from last year.”

“They’re picking up where they left off last year without missing a beat,” Brawner remarked.

The boys bring back three lettermen, including two state tournament participants in seniors Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart.

Junior Jake Fink also lettered a year ago for the Monarch boys, which defeated Ottumwa (3-1), North Scott (3-1) and Oskaloosa (3-0) in bracket play en route to claiming the school’s first-ever state title in bowling at Cadillac XBC at Waterloo.

A total of 25 boys are out this season.

Besides Schmadeke and Segebart, other seniors on the roster are Josh Holm, Wyatt Randeris, Derek Scheuring and Sam Zavala.

Juniors are Joel Barroso, Alberto Cardona, Haiden Fineran, Cammerin Palmer, Manny Prado, Bradyn Schillerberg and Manny Valle.

Sophomores competing this season are Aiden March, Tagdow Nykiew, Hunter Pieper and Adyn Zenk.

And, freshmen out are Gavin Bral, Anthony Cabrera, Jett Paulsen, Cristian Requeno, Gavin Schmadeke, Tyson Stopppel and Ethan Totten.

The D-S girls return five letterwinners, including four state tournament participants in senior Claire Miller, junior Nevaeh Brandt, junior Brianna Musgrave and junior Brittany Musgrave.

Sophomore Alexis Hartwig is the fifth returning letterwinner for the D-S girls, which took home fourth in the Class 2A portion of the state tournament.

In bracket play, the Monarchs beat Fort Dodge (3-1) and lost to eventual state champion Lewis Central (3-0) in the semifinal round before a 3-1 setback to Western Dubuque in the third-place match.

Miller and Brianna Musgrave competed at the state tournament for the second year in row last spring, as they were members of the Monarchs’ sixth-place squad in 2021.

A total of 21 girls make up this year’s roster.

Besides Miller, other seniors out are Yaretzi Aleman, Leigha Brungardt and Nathalie Laarman.

Other juniors out are Maggie Hennings, Chloe Koch, Calli Korner, Kylee Skarin and Taylor Totten.

Besides Hartwig, other sophomores out are Hazell Agurcia, Emily Bahnsen, Tayla Brodersen and Charlotte Schrum.

And, this year’s freshmen are Julie Neumayer, McKennon Olson, Ashton Randeris and Isabel Westphalen.

2022-23 Composite Schedule

December

1 — vs. O-A/BC-IG; 3:45 p.m.; 6 — vs. Tri-Center, 3:45 p.m.; 8 — at Lewis Central, 3:30 p.m.; 15 — at Harlan, 3:45 p.m.; 17 — vs. Creston, 1 p.m.

January

5 — vs. C.B. Abraham Lincoln and C.B. St. Albert at Council Bluffs, 3:30 p.m.; 7 — vs. Shenandoah, 1 p.m.; 12 — vs. C.B. St. Albert, 3:45 p.m.; 19 — vs. Clarinda, 3:45 p.m.; 26 — at Red Oak, 3:30 p.m.

February

2 — at Sioux City East, 3:45 p.m.; 10 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Council Bluffs, 12:30 p.m.; 14 — State-Qualifying Meet, TBA.