Monarch boys avenge loss to Carroll, advance to substate semifinals

"The four-run third inning was huge. I think you saw a lot of the Carroll players with their heads down after that," he added.

"It was just a great effort by the guys. The one thing that I wished we could have done was to put the hammer down and finish the game in the fifth or sixth. We just didn’t take advantage of some opportunities, but overall, we came up with a win and I was really proud of the guys."

Wessel couldn’t say enough about Heiden’s effort on the mound against the Tigers.

"Heiden’s our guy and he wanted the ball. In game one with Carroll, our bats weren’t the same that they are now and Heiden pitching-wise wasn’t where he is now," Wessel said.

"Tonight, Heiden did a great job of going up and in and down and away, as he was able to change up his pitches for a lot of success and keep them off balance," the Monarch boss remarked.