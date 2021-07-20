Monarch boys avenge loss to Carroll, advance to substate semifinals

A focused Denison-Schleswig baseball team came to play on Friday night, as the Monarchs avenged an earlier loss to Carroll High with a convincing 8-1 victory over the Tigers in a Class 3A, Substate 8 quarterfinal game at Denison.
The win moved Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 18-11 overall, as the winners were back in action on Monday night against Winterset in a Substate 8 semifinal game at Winterset, which advanced with a 10-0 victory over Atlantic on Friday night.
Friday’s game also featured a matchup of ace pitchers meeting for the second time this season in Braiden Heiden of D-S and Carroll’s Slade Sibenaller, who earned the win after allowing only two hits and striking out 10 in five and two-thirds innings in his team’s 13-3 victory over the Monarchs back on May 25 at Carroll.
D-S knocked Sibenaller out after only three innings on Friday night after scoring five runs on five hits against the Tiger starter who threw 86 pitches in his time on the mound.
Heiden, on the other hand, was masterful on the hill, as he allowed only one run on five hits with eight strikeouts to his credit in six and two-thirds before having to leave due to the 110-pitch count.
Heiden improved to 6-3 overall with the win.
Carroll sent a total of four pitchers to the hill, while Trey Brotherton relieved Heiden in the seventh for the final out.
D-S outhit Carroll by a 7-5 margin on the night.
The Monarchs went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, as Evan Turin reached on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
D-S added four runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run home run by Heiden that just cleared the fence in center field.
The home run was Heiden’s fifth of the year.
Nathan Gallup and Brotherton each singled in the inning as well and both crossed home plate as well to make it 5-0.
The Monarchs all but put the game away in the last of the fourth, as the hosts took advantage of four Tiger walks in pushing three runs across to make it 8-0.
Carroll scored its lone run in the top of the seventh on home run to left by freshman Cooper Ludwig. It was the first home run at the varsity level for the Tigers’ No. 9 hitter in the lineup.
Brotherton relieved Heiden with two outs in the seventh. With the bases loaded, the Monarch hurler induced a ground ball shortstop Carter Wessel, who tossed the ball to his brother and second baseman Jaxon Wessel for the force out at second to end the game.
Carroll, in fact, loaded the bases three times in the game and failed to score any runs. The Tigers had the bases full with one out in the third, two outs in the fourth and again in the seventh before being denied.
Carroll left a total of 11 runners stranded on the bases, while D-S left nine men on.
For D-S, Heiden went 2-for-2 at the plate with his two-run home run.
Brotherton finished 2-for-3 with one run batted in and one run. Turin was 1-for-4 with two runs.
Gallup went 1-for-4 as well, while Parker Bekkerus wound up 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the winners, which were very aggressive on the bases with 11 stolen bases to second on the night.
Eight different players stole second for D-S, including three who stole second twice in Carter Wessel, Brotherton and Heiden.
Turin, Bekkerus, Jaxon Wessel, Luke Wiebers and Jake Fink all stole one base.
D-S also took advantage of six combined wild pitches by the four Carroll hurlers in the game.
"I’m just really proud of the guys. We knew we would see Sibenaller and he had our number the first time, but tonight our guys were just focused and geared up to face him again," commented Wessel.
"The four-run third inning was huge. I think you saw a lot of the Carroll players with their heads down after that," he added.
"It was just a great effort by the guys. The one thing that I wished we could have done was to put the hammer down and finish the game in the fifth or sixth. We just didn’t take advantage of some opportunities, but overall, we came up with a win and I was really proud of the guys."
Wessel couldn’t say enough about Heiden’s effort on the mound against the Tigers.
"Heiden’s our guy and he wanted the ball. In game one with Carroll, our bats weren’t the same that they are now and Heiden pitching-wise wasn’t where he is now," Wessel said.
"Tonight, Heiden did a great job of going up and in and down and away, as he was able to change up his pitches for a lot of success and keep them off balance," the Monarch boss remarked.
"My message to the guys before the game was simple. I told them that as a coach there’s not a lot that I can do and it’s up to them to go out and perform. The boys responded and did that tonight in a big way," Wessel said.