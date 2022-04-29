Monarch boys claim Woodward-Granger track and field team title

Willie Baughman’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team accomplished 16 personal-best efforts on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs earned the team championship at the Hawk Relays hosted by Woodward-Granger at Granger.

D-S won the team title with 116 points. The host Hawks and Greene County tied for second with 101 points apiece.

D-S athletes took first place in four events.

Individually, Leo Flores won the 800-meter run in two minutes, 11.18 seconds, while Ricky Ledesma took gold in the 1,600-meter run in a personal-best time of 5:00.00.

The Monarchs also won the 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The 4x800 team of Flores, Esteban Castellanos, Ethan Perrien and Ledesma crossed first in 8:55.78, while the distance medley foursome of David Cardenas, Jake Fink, Luke Wiebers and Flores won in a season-best time of 3:50.51.

Perrien was runnerup to Flores in the 800 in 2:14.39.

Brailyn Desy ran second in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 24.40, while Fink finished second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.80.

Individual thirds went to Garret Plagge in the discus (119 feet, 5 inches), Desy in the 100-meter dash (11.96) and 400-meter dash (56.12) and Brian Ibarra in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.82).

Desy’s efforts in the 100 and 400 were personal-best times.

Plagge also threw his best discus attempt of the season.

The Monarchs took third in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x100 team of Anthony Arambula, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink ran a season-best time of 47.30, while the 4x400 foursome of Aidan Herbert, Chandler Perrien, Ibarra and Ethan Perrien circled the track in 3:51.53.

Ibarra ran fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.10, with Ethan Olsen placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run in a personal-best time of 12:02.

“We had a great night tonight. We had 16 personal records on the night,” commented Baughman.

“The weather was great until the sun went down, but the kids competed their tails off and we came out of there with the win.”

“We had some kids run some new events and they did a great job,” Baughman remarked.

Final Team Standings