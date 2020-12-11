Monarch boys come up short at Glenwood

The Denison-Schleswig boys opened Hawkeye 10 Conference play on Tuesday night with a 53-47 loss at Glenwood.
The setback was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-3 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) H-10 matchup at Harlan.
D-S trailed by only two at 12-10 after one quarter, but Glenwood outscored the Monarchs 15-6 in the second to take a 27-16 lead at halftime.
D-S got back to within eight at 40-32 to start the fourth and even got it down to two possessions at one time in the final period, but just couldn’t get over the hump.
"Glenwood has a really good program and enjoys a tough home court advantage. We showed good fight in the second half, but we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch to be able to beat a good team at their place," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"But we did see a lot of improvement from last week," added the Monarch boss, whose team was 5-of-11 from three-point range and 15-of-33 overall from the field for 45.5 percent.
Braiden Heiden led D-S with 23 points, hitting a team-high three, three-point baskets. He added seven rebounds and two steals.
Evan Turin added nine points, four boards and three assists.
Aiden Schuttinga chipped in with eight points, five boards and four assists.
Carter Wessel had four points and Matthew Weltz rounded out the scoring for D-S with three points.
On the night, D-S was 12-of-17 at the free throw line. The Monarchs turned the ball over 12 times.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys edged Glenwood, 45-43.
D-S 27-13 at halftime, but the host Rams outscored the Monarchs 30-16 in the second half to make it tight down the stretch.
Carson Seuntjens led D-S with 16 points.
Lucas Segebart added nine points. Jaxon Wessel and Gavin Hipnar each had seven points.
Ricardo Casillas had four points and Michael Manuel finished with two in the win.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen boys topped Glenwood, 42-36.
D-S trailed 27-26 to start the fourth quarter, but outscored the hosts 16-9 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Lance Arkfeld led D-S with 20 points, Luke Wiebers hit 6-of-8 free throws and had 12 points in all.
Jake Fink added six points and was 4-of-4 at the foul line. Easton Emery had four points as well.
D-S was 14-of-19 at the free throw line, including 10-of-11 in the fourth to seal the win.