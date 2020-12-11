Monarch boys come up short at Glenwood

The Denison-Schleswig boys opened Hawkeye 10 Conference play on Tuesday night with a 53-47 loss at Glenwood.

The setback was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-3 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) H-10 matchup at Harlan.

D-S trailed by only two at 12-10 after one quarter, but Glenwood outscored the Monarchs 15-6 in the second to take a 27-16 lead at halftime.

D-S got back to within eight at 40-32 to start the fourth and even got it down to two possessions at one time in the final period, but just couldn’t get over the hump.

"Glenwood has a really good program and enjoys a tough home court advantage. We showed good fight in the second half, but we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch to be able to beat a good team at their place," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"But we did see a lot of improvement from last week," added the Monarch boss, whose team was 5-of-11 from three-point range and 15-of-33 overall from the field for 45.5 percent.