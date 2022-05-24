Monarch boys compete at state track and field meet

A total of seven boys in four events competed for Denison-Schleswig in the Class 3A portion of the state track and field meet that took place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Leo Flores competed in three events for the Monarchs.

On Thursday, the 4x800 relay team of Flores, Ricky Ledesma, Brian Ibarra and Ethan Perrien finished 21st overall in a time of eight minutes, 37.51 seconds.

In action on Friday, Jake Fink participated in the 400-meter hurdles and placed 20th overall in 59.90.

Also on Friday, the Monarchs’ distance medley relay foursome of David Cardenas, Fink, Luke Wiebers and Flores ran 18th overall in 3:45.40.

Then on Saturday, Flores competed in the 800-meter run and crossed the finish line 20th overall in 2:04.08.