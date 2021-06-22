Monarch boys defeat Audubon in nonconference baseball

Playing its sixth game of the week, Denison-Schleswig picked up a 13-1 nonconference baseball victory on Saturday at Audubon.

The triumph was the third in a row for D-S, which moved to12-5 overall on the season.

Up 2-1 after two innings, D-S then plated three runs in the third, three more in the fourth and five in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

The Monarchs tallied 11 hits in the win.

Nathan Gallup went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Jaxson Hildebrand went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run. Devin Fink also was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one run and two stolen bases.

Jaxon Wessel went 1-for-4 with a double and one run. Carter Wessel finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.

Braiden Heiden went 1-for-1 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Hunter Emery also was 1-for-4 with one RBI for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.