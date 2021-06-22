Monarch boys defeat Audubon in nonconference baseball

Playing its sixth game of the week, Denison-Schleswig picked up a 13-1 nonconference baseball victory on Saturday at Audubon.
The triumph was the third in a row for D-S, which moved to12-5 overall on the season.
Up 2-1 after two innings, D-S then plated three runs in the third, three more in the fourth and five in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.
The Monarchs tallied 11 hits in the win.
Nathan Gallup went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs batted in and two runs scored.
Jaxson Hildebrand went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run. Devin Fink also was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one run and two stolen bases.
Jaxon Wessel went 1-for-4 with a double and one run. Carter Wessel finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.
Braiden Heiden went 1-for-1 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Hunter Emery also was 1-for-4 with one RBI for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.
Audubon left six on.
Emery tossed all five innings on the hill for the win. He gave up just the one run on five hits, struck out five and didn’t walk any Wheeler batters.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys came away with an 11-6 victory at Audubon.
D-S led 11-1 before the host Wheelers scored five runs in the last of the fourth.
Lance Arkfeld went 3-for-3 for D-S. Harrison Dahm and Christian Schmadeke both went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Wyatt Johnson went 2-for-3 with two doubles.
Jaxon Wessel, Dahm and Gavin Hipnar all threw for the Monarchs.