Monarch boys defeat Knights in shortended game on baseball diamond

Travis Wessel’s Denison-Schleswig baseball team made it four wins in a row on Monday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 6-3 nonconference victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
Winning for the fifth time in six games, D-S avenged an 11-10 loss to the Knights in the season opener for both teams on June 15 at Carroll.
With the win, D-S improved to 7-6 overall on the year.
Monday’s game actually was called in the top of the sixth inning because of lightning and an incoming storm.
"We got through the fifth and then the wind came up and it went from hot to cold in a matter of seconds," Wessel said.
"We had a lightning delay and it didn’t let up for a while, so that’s when the game was called," he added.
Kuemper Catholic went up 3-0 with a single run in the second and two in the third. D-S got two back in the lower half of the third to make it 3-2.
The Monarchs then plated four runs in their half of the fourth to take the lead for good at 6-3.
D-S had four hits on the night.
Jack Mendlik went 1-for-2 with one run batted in and one run.
Carter Wessel was 1-for-2 with a big two-RBI single in the fourth.
Braiden Heiden was 1-for-3 with a double that scored a run. Trey Brotherton also was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.
"We had only four hits, but they were timely hits," Wessel said. "And, we scored runs with two outs, so that was great to see."
"Again, the guys never quit and battled back after being down 3-0. We just kept chipping away and got the job done," said Wessel, whose club stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
Mendlik started on the hill for D-S and threw four innings for the win, as he allowed three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Evan Turin threw the fifth to pick up the save, striking out two Knight batters in the frame.
Turin took the mound to start the sixth. Then with a 3-2 count on the first Knight batter is when the game was stopped because of the incoming storm that approached.