Monarch boys defeat Red Oak to end losing skid at five games

The Denison-Schleswig boys saw their recent losing streak end at five games on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs concluded Hawkeye 10 Conference play with a 67-53 victory over Red Oak at Denison.
Playing its fourth game in five nights, D-S with the victory was able to finish .500 in the conference at 5-5, while improving to 7-12 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) non-league affair with Glenwood at Denison.
Red Oak jumped up 20-5 after the first quarter, but D-S then outscored the Tigers 19-5 in the second to take a 34-25 lead at halftime.
Red Oak outscored D-S 13-10 in the third quarter, but the Monarchs still led 44-38 going into the final eight minutes of play.
"In playing four games in five days and eight games in 13 days is a tall chore for anyone," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"After a slow start tonight, I thought we really did a good job of turning up the intensity and doing the things we have talked about the last 12 to 13 days," he added.
For the game, D-S was 5-of-17 from three-point range and 20-of-48 overall from the field for 41.7 percent.
The Monarchs also converted 22-of-27 free throws in the win.
Braiden Heiden paced the Monarchs with 24 points to go with eight rebounds and two assists.
Heiden, who was 7-of-12 from the floor, also hit all nine of his free throw attempts.
Seuntjens complemented Heiden with 13 points, five boards and three assists.
Carter Wessel contributed eight points, five boards, two assists, two steals and two shot blocks.
Aiden Schuttinga also had eight points, two assists and two steals.
Evan Turin finished with six points. Hunter Emery had five points, eight boards and three assists. Matthew Weltz wound up with three points and six boards for the Monarchs, which helped their cause by turning the ball over only four times all night.
"Finishing .500 in our league after a rough start was a great accomplishment for these guys," noted Fink, whose team started conference play 2-4 before winning three of its final four league games.
"Now our focus turns to playing the top two teams in our league in the final two games of the regular season to prepare us for postseason play," Fink said.
After playing its final home game of the regular season against Glenwood, D-S will play at Atlantic next Tuesday night to end the regular season.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys rolled over Red Oak, 63-35.
Lucas Segebart led three D-S boys in double figures with 15 points.
Gavin Hipnar added 12 points and Jaxon Wessel had 10 points for the Monarchs, which led 39-14 at halftime and 50-29 going into the fourth quarter of play.
Luke Wiebers added eight points. Jakob Wigg and Ricardo Casillas each had six points.
Lance Arkfeld, Wyatt Randeris and Remi Lilleholm all had two points for the Monarchs.
"We got off to a hot start offensively. We played some good tough defense, which led to us getting some easy baskets in transition," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Ricky Torres.