Monarch boys defeat Red Oak to end losing skid at five games

The Denison-Schleswig boys saw their recent losing streak end at five games on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs concluded Hawkeye 10 Conference play with a 67-53 victory over Red Oak at Denison.

Playing its fourth game in five nights, D-S with the victory was able to finish .500 in the conference at 5-5, while improving to 7-12 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) non-league affair with Glenwood at Denison.

Red Oak jumped up 20-5 after the first quarter, but D-S then outscored the Tigers 19-5 in the second to take a 34-25 lead at halftime.

Red Oak outscored D-S 13-10 in the third quarter, but the Monarchs still led 44-38 going into the final eight minutes of play.

"In playing four games in five days and eight games in 13 days is a tall chore for anyone," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"After a slow start tonight, I thought we really did a good job of turning up the intensity and doing the things we have talked about the last 12 to 13 days," he added.