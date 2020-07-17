Monarch boys down Atlantic at home

Denison-Schleswig tallied five runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings on Tuesday night, as the Monarch boys picked up a 9-5 nonconference baseball victory over Atlantic at Denison.
Travis Wessel’s D-S club celebrated senior night by earning their second consecutive triumph to improve to 10-7 overall.
The win also avenged a 15-5 loss for D-S to Atlantic in their Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup back on June 16 at Atlantic.
A three-run second inning put D-S up 3-1.
Atlantic scored in the top of the fourth to make it 3-2, but the Monarchs came right back and got one in their half of the fourth to make it 4-2.
After a scoreless fourth, Atlantic plated three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.
D-S then scored three times in the lower half of the fifth to go up 7-5.
The Monarchs added a pair of runs in the sixth to end the scoring.
D-S outhit Atlantic, 13-7.
Charlie Wiebers went 3-for-4 with one run batted in and two runs scored for D-S.
Trey Brotherton went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the sixth and scored two runs on the night.
Brotherton’s home run was right down the left field line and hooked around the foul pole, according to Wessel.
"I thought it was fair, but I don’t think I would have argued if the umpire would have ruled it a foul ball. It was that close," Wessel said.
Logan Dahm also was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Evan Turin finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Caleb Inman was 1-for-1. Nathan Gallup went 1-for-3. Jaxson Hildebrand was 1-for-4 with one run and Jack Mendlik wound up 1-for-5 at the plate.
D-S stranded a total of 10 runners on the bases, while Atlantic left six men on.
Brotherton started on the hill for D-S and earned the victory in five innings of work, as he gave up five runs on five hits, struck out three and walked six.
Jaxon Wessel threw two innings in relief for the save. He yielded no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
"A good win over a team that beat us earlier in the year. I thought our guys made some great plays tonight on the defensive end. Offensively, we put the ball in play and made them work in the field," Wessel said.
"We left a lot of runners on, but we also faced some good Atlantic pitchers. I was happy to see us rally in the middle innings after falling behind," he added.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys and Atlantic tied at 6-6.