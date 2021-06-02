Monarch boys dump Falcons for first win on baseball field

The Denison-Schleswig baseball team picked up its first victory of the 2021 season on Friday night, as the Monarchs put together a 15-hit attack en route to a 13-4 nonconference triumph over Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG at Ida Grove.
The win moved Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 1-2 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against Glenwood at Denison.
After scoring a combined three runs in its first two games, D-S broke out offensively against the Falcons.
O-A/BC-IG kept it tight though, as the host trailed by only a 5-4 margin after five innings, but the Falcons would not score again, as the Monarchs plated six runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Trey Brotherton paced the D-S boys at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a double, home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored.
Evan Turin went 2-for-5 with one run. Nathan Gallup also was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Hunter Emery was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Carter Wessel went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs. Braiden Heiden was 1-for-5 with three runs. Jaxson Hildebrand finished 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Devin Fink was 1-for-1 with one RBI. Jaxon Wessel went 1-for-3 and Luke Wiebers was 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run.
Jake Fink also scored twice for the Monarchs, which ran on the Falcons all night with 11 total stolen bases, including three by Heiden and two by Brotherton.
Turin opened on the mound for D-S and threw a complete game, four hitter. He struck out 10 Falcon batters and walked only four.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys topped O-A/BC-IG by a 15-5 final.
Devin Fink went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for D-S. Wyatt Johnson also was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Lucas Segebart also went 1-for-2 with a double.
Lance Arkfeld and Gavin Hipnar each threw for D-S.
Arkfeld earned the win after tossing two-plus innings, allowing just four hits with three strikeouts and three walks for the Monarchs.