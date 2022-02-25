Monarch boys earn Class 2A state bowling team championship

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ bowling team achieved history on Tuesday, as the Monarchs won the Class 2A state championship in competition at the Cadillac XBC Lanes at Waterloo.

The state title is the first for a team from Denison High School since the Monarchs won the Class 3A state baseball championship in 1994.

And, Shelby Brawner’s D-S club won it all after being the sixth seed out of eight schools following the 15 baker games and then knocking off three of the top four seeds in bracket play.

The D-S boys had a team total of 2,989 after the 15 baker games, good for sixth in the seeding process.

In bracket play, teams were matched up according to their seeds and then played a best three-of-five baker games.

D-S took on No. 3 seed Ottumwa in the quarterfinals and advanced with a 3-1 victory (226-219, 225-211, 193-236, 216-142).

D-S then got matched up with No. 2 seed North Scott in the semifinals and came away with a 3-1 victory (182-225, 233-199, 237-180, 222-206).

That win moved the Monarchs into the state championship match against No. 4 seed Oskaloosa, which advanced to the title contest after wins over Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union and Clinton.

D-S then took home the title with a 3-0 sweep of the Indians, winning 200-157, 186-177, 195-161.

Members of the state championship team for D-S were seniors Blake Polzin, Harrison Dahm, Kyle Segebart and Trey Brotherton and juniors Christian Schmadeke and Lucas Segebart.

“The boys have been wanting to make it to the state tournament as a team for years and they finally did it. Winning the whole thing was just an added bonus,” commented Brawner, whose six-member team bowled a perfect 300 in game seven of the 15 baker games.

“That was definitely a highlight and an exciting moment for everyone,” Brawner said. “When Polzin threw his final strike, the whole bowling alley cheered.”

“That’s the neat thing about bowling. Although everyone is competing, when teams have big moments, everyone wants to see them succeed,” Brawner stated.

“There was a mix of emotions from both the players and parents after Brotherton threw his last strike. It was especially great to see coach Jim Harms’ reaction when the team won.”

“Things really came full circle for him considering he worked with a lot of these boys since they were little in the Saturday morning youth league,” Brawner said.

“After everything sank in, as a team we reflected on the past state champions in the school and began to realize what a rare moment this is.”

“It brings another level of appreciation into winning that state title. We couldn’t be more proud of the team’s success. It makes those long nights of practice these past few weeks worth it,” Brawner said.