Monarch boys earn Hawkeye 10 split at Red Oak

Nathan Gallup went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Carter Wessel was 1-for-3 with two runs. Jaxson Hildebrand also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Luke Wiebers was 1-for-4 with one RBI.

Caden Fletcher also was 1-for-1 with three runs for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of nine runners on the bases.

Red Oak left five on.

D-S used three pitchers in the game with Braiden Heiden picking up the win.

Heiden started on the mound and threw four innings, allowing no runs on only two hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Fletcher tossed two and two-thirds, yielding one run on one hit with one K.

Bekkerus also went one-third of an inning, allowing five runs on three hits with one K and three walks.

"We hit the ball well and we played pretty good defensively for the most part," commented Wessel in reference to game one.