Monarch boys earn Hawkeye 10 split at Red Oak

The Denison-Schleswig boys wound up splitting a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball doubleheader on Monday night at Red Oak.
D-S collected 13 hits in game one en route to a 14-6 victory. In game two, Red Oak outhit D-S by a 9-8 margin, as the host Tigers avoided the sweep with a 9-6 triumph over the visiting Monarchs.
The split put Travis Wessel’s D-S club at 11-5 in Hawkeye 10 play and 13-7 overall on the year.
Game one
The D-S boys came within three outs of ending game one in five innings.
The Monarchs led 13-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when Red Oak pushed five runs across to make it 13-5 to stay alive.
D-S scored its 14th run in the top of the sixth, while Red Oak plated the game’s final run in the last of the seventh.
Evan Turin went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases for D-S.
Trey Brotherton was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and three runs scored.
Parker Bekkerus went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Nathan Gallup went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Carter Wessel was 1-for-3 with two runs. Jaxson Hildebrand also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Luke Wiebers was 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Caden Fletcher also was 1-for-1 with three runs for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of nine runners on the bases.
Red Oak left five on.
D-S used three pitchers in the game with Braiden Heiden picking up the win.
Heiden started on the mound and threw four innings, allowing no runs on only two hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Fletcher tossed two and two-thirds, yielding one run on one hit with one K.
Bekkerus also went one-third of an inning, allowing five runs on three hits with one K and three walks.
"We hit the ball well and we played pretty good defensively for the most part," commented Wessel in reference to game one.
"We probably should have won this one in five, but Red Oak got a few hits and pushed runs across in the fifth to extend the game," he added.
Game two
The second contest was tied at 3-3 after four innings when Red Oak took the lead for good with six runs in the last of the fifth to go up 9-3.
The Monarchs then got two in the sixth and one more in the seventh to pull to within three.
D-S struggled defensively in game two with seven errors.
At the plate, Jaxon Wessel went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead D-S.
Turin went 1-for-4 with a double and one run.
Carter Wessel went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Heiden was 1-for-4.
Brotherton finished 1-for-3 with two runs. Hildebrand was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Bekkerus also was 1-for-4.
Hunter Emery started on the hill for D-S and took the loss in four and two-thirds innings.
Emery gave up seven runs on six hits, struck out four and walked three in all.
Only two of the seven runs he allowed were earned.
Fletcher tossed one and one-third in relief, yielding two runs on three hits.
"Just too many errors defensively. I don’t care who you’re playing, you’re not going to beat anyone committing seven errors," Wessel said.
"You know, Emery pitched well enough to give us a chance, but we just didn’t help ourselves behind him," the Monarch boss noted.