Monarch boys edge Harlan with big fourth

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys outscored Harlan 24-11 over the final eight minutes, as the Monarchs rallied for a 60-57 victory over the Cyclones in a nonconference matchup on Friday night at Harlan.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for D-S, which moved to 2-3 overall on the year heading into this Friday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference game at Clarinda.
Harlan led 15-13 after one quarter and 32-27 at halftime. The Cyclones upped its lead to 14 points during the third quarter and led by 10 going into the fourth at 46-36.
Harlan then led by as many as 13 points in the fourth before D-S rallied back for the win.
"Tonight was another opportunity for our guys to play a really good team and program on their home floor," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"We guarded and played really well in the first half. I thought we matched their physicality and aggressiveness, which we knew would be a big key in the game," he added.
"We just kept plugging and chipping away and was able to get the game back within a few possessions. And credit all of our guys for really locking in and getting stops down the stretch."
"We got some big plays going to the rim from Carter (Wessel) and Matthew (Weltz) and some big shots from Braiden (Heiden) and Aiden (Schuttinga) down the stretch," Fink said.
Schuttinga led the way for D-S with a career-high 24 points, as he was 5-of-12 from three-point range and 8-of-16 overall from the field.
Schuttinga added five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Heiden contributed 15 points, six boards and two shot blocks. Wessel finished with 11 points, four boards and two steals.
Evan Turin also had six points, five boards, three assists and three shot blocks.
Weltz wound up with four points and three assists for the Monarchs, which converted 8-of-20 three-point tries and 22-of-41 attempts overall from the floor for 53.7 percent.
The Monarchs were 8-of-13 at the free throw line.
"Our belief never waved and we just kept plugging away and made enough plays to pull it out in the end. I was proud of our guys for their fight and resolve," stated Fink, whose club turned the ball over only eight times in the win.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity matchup, 49-44.
Jaxon Wessel paced D-S with 14 points.
Gavin Hipnar and Lucas Segebart each tossed in nine points. Carson Seuntjens added eight points.
Ricardo Casillas and Michael Manuel each had four points and Jakob Wigg finished with one point.
"Tonight was a fun game to be a part of. The guys did a great job on the defensive end staying disciplined and followed the game plan," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Ricky Torres.
"Offensively, we were strong at the start and Harlan switched to a 2-3 zone that gave us trouble for two quarters."
"Then in the fourth quarter, the guys stepped up and made some big shots when we needed them," Torres remarked.
Freshmen results
The Harlan freshmen defeated D-S, 59-52.
Harlan led 29-28 at halftime and 45-38 after three quarters.
Luke Wiebers hit four, three-point shots and scored 18 points to lead D-S.
Lance Arkfeld added 10 points. Kole Towne had eight points. Chandler Perrien also had five points, followed by Noah Faya with four, Easton Emery with three and Gage Head and Ty Fink with two each.
"It was our best offensive game so far this season," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.
"It was nice to see more guys play with confidence on the offensive end. We had eight guys score and we took a lot of good shots that didn’t go in," the Monarch boss pointed out.