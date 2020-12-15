Monarch boys edge Harlan with big fourth

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys outscored Harlan 24-11 over the final eight minutes, as the Monarchs rallied for a 60-57 victory over the Cyclones in a nonconference matchup on Friday night at Harlan.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for D-S, which moved to 2-3 overall on the year heading into this Friday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference game at Clarinda.

Harlan led 15-13 after one quarter and 32-27 at halftime. The Cyclones upped its lead to 14 points during the third quarter and led by 10 going into the fourth at 46-36.

Harlan then led by as many as 13 points in the fourth before D-S rallied back for the win.

"Tonight was another opportunity for our guys to play a really good team and program on their home floor," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"We guarded and played really well in the first half. I thought we matched their physicality and aggressiveness, which we knew would be a big key in the game," he added.