Monarch boys edge Knights in Hawkeye 10 baseball

Braiden Heiden and Trey Brotherton combined on a four-hitter on Thursday night, as Denison-Schleswig posted a 3-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
Winning for the fourth time in five games, Travis Wessel’s D-S club moved to 6-2 in H-10 play and 7-4 overall.
D-S opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
It stayed that way until the Monarchs pushed one run across in the last of the sixth to make it 3-0.
The visiting Knights loaded the bases in the seventh and scored its only run before Brotherton caught a high fly ball just in front of home plate to end the game.
Heiden started on the hill for D-S and threw well, as he didn’t allow a run on only three hits with nine strikeouts and five walks in five and two-thirds innings for the win.
Brotherton would pick up the save in one and one-third. He yielded one run on one hit with one walk.
Kuemper Catholic used two pitchers as well.
The Monarchs managed just five hits off Knight hurlers Blake Pottebaum and Nate Heinrichs.
Pottebaum gave up three runs on four hits with six Ks and two walks in five and one-third.
All five D-S hits were singles.
Brotherton went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Evan Turin and Nathan Gallup each went 1-for-3.
Jaxson Hildebrand was 1-for-2 with one run batted in, while Hunter Emery was 1-for-1 with one RBI.
Jake Fink also scored once for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
Kuemper Catholic left 11 men on the bases.
"Definitely a big win for the guys. The Pottebaum kid throws hard and we knew going in that runs were going to be tough to come by. We were fortunate to get two early and then picked up a big insurance run in the sixth," commented Wessel.
"It takes good pitching and defense to win close games like this and we had that tonight. Heiden and Brotherton both threw well and I think we had only one error," he added.
"Offensively, we had only five hits, but we were able to manufacture a few runs with walks and by just putting the ball in play."
"I have a lot of respect for Kuemper and coach Snyder (Randy). They have a good program it’s always a battle when we meet up. They’re one of the best teams in Class 2A and they’ll make a run at the state tournament," Wessel remarked.
JV results
Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity game by a 19-2 final in five innings.
The Knights scored six runs in the first inning, adding four in the fourth and nine more in the fifth.
D-S plated single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Wyatt Randeris went 1-for-2 with a double for D-S. Lucas Segebart was 1-for-2. Jake Fink also went 1-for-3 with one run.
Jake Fink, Lance Arkfeld and Easton Emery all threw for the Monarchs.