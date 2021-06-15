Monarch boys edge Knights in Hawkeye 10 baseball

Pottebaum gave up three runs on four hits with six Ks and two walks in five and one-third.

All five D-S hits were singles.

Brotherton went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Evan Turin and Nathan Gallup each went 1-for-3.

Jaxson Hildebrand was 1-for-2 with one run batted in, while Hunter Emery was 1-for-1 with one RBI.

Jake Fink also scored once for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.

Kuemper Catholic left 11 men on the bases.

"Definitely a big win for the guys. The Pottebaum kid throws hard and we knew going in that runs were going to be tough to come by. We were fortunate to get two early and then picked up a big insurance run in the sixth," commented Wessel.

"It takes good pitching and defense to win close games like this and we had that tonight. Heiden and Brotherton both threw well and I think we had only one error," he added.