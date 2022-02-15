Monarch boys end five-game skid with victory at Glenwood

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys saw a five-game losing streak go by the wayside on Friday night, as the Monarchs came away with a 65-60 nonconference victory at Glenwood.

In sweeping the regular season series with Glenwood, Derek Fink’s D-S club improved to 12-9 overall after winning for the first time in 14 days, following non-league defeats to Spencer, Atlantic, Carroll, Boone and AHST/Walnut.

D-S started hot against Glenwood, as the Monarchs hit their first six three-point shots en route to taking a 26-14 lead after one quarter of play.

A pretty-much even second quarter had D-S up 38-27 at halftime.

The two teams both scored 16 points in the third quarter, as D-S led by a 11 at 54-43 going into the fourth.

That’s when Glenwood got going offensively, as the Rams would eventually erase the deficit and take their first lead of the game at 56-54 midway through the final period.

Fink’s squad didn’t fold, though, as the Monarchs scored the game’s final eight points to knock off the Rams for the second time this season, following up a 78-70 victory in overtime back on December 7 at Denison in their Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup.

“Our guys were ready to go and got to the rim early and knocked down shots early. We hit our first six three-pointers and got out to a 12-point first-quarter lead,” commented Fink.

“We knew that Glenwood would make a run and they did by taking the lead briefly in the fourth, but we were able to regain the lead and then locked in defensively.”

“We got some key stops and then hit 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to put the game away,” Fink said.

“I was really proud of our guys’ resiliency at a tough place to play. We performed at a really high level with contributions from so many guys,” remarked Fink, whose team was 8-of-15 from three-point range and 23-of-41 overall from the floor for 56 percent.

The Monarchs also were 11-of-19 at the free throw line.

Three players reached double figures for D-S.

Carson Seuntjens led D-S with 16 points, adding three rebounds, two shot blocks, one assist and one steal.

Luke Wiebers chipped in with 12 points, three boards, two assists and one steal. Jaxon Wessel also had 12 points, three boards, two assists, two steals and one block.

Lance Arkfeld finished with nine points, six boards, one assist and one steal.

Gavin Hipnar had seven points and three boards.

Hunter Emery tallied six points, one board and one assist, while Matthew Weltz wound up with three points, three boards, three assists and one block for a Monarch squad that turned the ball over 12 times in the win.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 56-47.

Ricardo Casillas led D-S with 21 points. Mike Manuel added 18 points.

Kole Towne also had seven points, while Jake Fink had three points for the Monarchs, which led 32-23 at halftime.

Gage Head added three points and Easton Emery finished with two points as well.

Freshmen results

The Glenwood freshmen boys defeated D-S, 43-33.

Anthony Arambula led D-S with seven points on the night.

Tag Okwer and Jaxson Henningsen each netted six points for the Monarchs, which trailed 23-17 at halftime.

Score by Quarters

D-S...................26 12 16 11 - 65