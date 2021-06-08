Monarch boys end long losing streak against Cyclones

Denison-Schleswig’s long losing streak on the baseball field to Harlan came to an end on Thursday night, as the Monarchs earned an 8-5 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over the Cyclones at Denison.
Winners in four of its last five games, D-S improved to 3-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 4-3 overall.
The win also snapped a 28-game losing streak for D-S to Harlan dating back to July 17, 2009, when the Monarchs last beat the Cyclones (10-6) in the opening round of the Class 3A district tournament at Carroll.
"It was a great team victory, especially after the loss to St. Albert the night before. We talked before the game about being focused and ready to play and I thought the guys responded in a big way," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"You know, we fell down 3-1 after two innings and the guys could have folded with it being Harlan, but they kept battling and battling and got the job done," he added.
Down 3-1 after three innings, D-S scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to tie it at 3-3. The Monarchs then pushed four runs across in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead.
Each team scored once in the sixth and Harlan ended the scoring with a run in the seventh.
D-S won despite being outhit by a 9-4 margin.
The Monarchs took advantage of 14 walks and stranded a total of 11 runners, while Harlan left 10 men on the bases.
All four D-S hits were singles.
Braiden Heiden went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Nathan Gallup was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Hunter Emery finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Jaxon Wessel also was 1-for-1 with one RBI.
Evan Turin started on the mound for D-S and garnered the win in six innings of work.
Turin allowed four runs on nine hits, struck out five and walked five.
Trey Brotherton, who went hitless at the plate but scored twice, threw the seventh for the Monarchs, as he gave up one run with three strikeouts and one walk.
JV results
Harlan won the junior varsity game, 8-2, as the Cyclones broke a 2-2 tie with six runs in the fifth inning.
Harrison Dahm, Lance Arkfeld and Christian Schmadeke all hit safely with singles for D-S.