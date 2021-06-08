Monarch boys end long losing streak against Cyclones

Denison-Schleswig’s long losing streak on the baseball field to Harlan came to an end on Thursday night, as the Monarchs earned an 8-5 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over the Cyclones at Denison.

Winners in four of its last five games, D-S improved to 3-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 4-3 overall.

The win also snapped a 28-game losing streak for D-S to Harlan dating back to July 17, 2009, when the Monarchs last beat the Cyclones (10-6) in the opening round of the Class 3A district tournament at Carroll.

"It was a great team victory, especially after the loss to St. Albert the night before. We talked before the game about being focused and ready to play and I thought the guys responded in a big way," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.

"You know, we fell down 3-1 after two innings and the guys could have folded with it being Harlan, but they kept battling and battling and got the job done," he added.

Down 3-1 after three innings, D-S scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to tie it at 3-3. The Monarchs then pushed four runs across in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead.