Monarch boys fall 6-4 to Kuemper Catholic in H-10 play

Denison-Schleswig’s rally on the baseball diamond fell just short on Thursday, as the Monarchs lost a tight 6-4 Hawkeye 10 Conference decision to Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for Travis Wessel’s D-S club, which fell to 3-5 in the H-10 and 5-9 overall.

Up 2-0 after one inning, Kuemper Catholic pushed four runs across in the last of the third to make it 6-0.

D-S plated its first run of the game in the top of the fifth.

Jaxon Wessel singled and came around to score on Trey Brotherton’s double.

The Monarchs trailed 6-1 going into the seventh when Wessel’s club scored three runs and had the tying run at second base before a groundout ended the game.

Each team had eight hits.

D-S stranded a total of 11 runners on the bases, while the host Knights left eight men on.

Jake Fink powered the Monarchs’ offense by going 3-for-4 with one run scored.

Jaxon Wessel went 1-for-2 with two runs.

Brotherton was 1-for-4 with a run-scoring double to his credit. Ty Fink went 1-for-3 with one run.

Harrison Dahm also was 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Hunter Emery wound up 1-for-2 with one run driven in.

Cody Schulte also was credited with an RBI for the Monarchs.

Emery started on the hill for D-S. He went four and two-thirds, allowing six runs on seven hits, struck out three walked two.

Gavin Hipnar relieved Emery and walked three before giving away to Schulte, who gave up one hit with one strikeout in one and one-third.

Kuemper Catholic starting pitcher Logan Sibenaller threw six innings, as he gave up just one run on six hits with seven strikeouts to his credit.

“We had opportunities to score. Offensively, we made contact and put the ball in play. I’ll take eight hits, but defensively, we just hurt ourselves and gave them a lot of extra bases that eventually led to runs,” commented Wessel.

“Heck, I think we had runners on first and third in multiple innings and just didn’t push any runs across. We finally got one in the fifth and three more in the seventh before leaving the bases loaded in four final at bat,” he added.

“Emery got hit around a little bit early on, but if we make the routine plays, it’s probably only a one or two-run game instead of being down six like we were.”

“The kids battled, competed, and gave themselves a chance at the end,” Wessel said.

For Kuemper, Lujano went 2-for-4 with one run scored for the Knights.