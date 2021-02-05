Monarch boys fall away from home to Spencer

Spencer’s Karter Petzenhauser netted a game-high 31 points, as the Tigers earned a 57-51 nonconference victory over the Denison-Schleswig boys on Tuesday night at Spencer.

The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 6-9 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Atlantic at Denison.

Tuesday’s game was tight throughout, as Spencer led 13-11 after one quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters.

The Monarchs struggled from three-point range (2-9), but connected on 18-of-28 two-point tries to finish at 54.1 percent for the game.

"We took on a good nonconference opponent on the road. Although we didn’t get off to a real good start, I was proud of the way our guys battled," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink, whose club was 9-of-15 at the free throw line.

"And once again, we ran into a really good player in the Petzenhauser kid. We weren’t able to make things tough enough for them on the offensive end, while at the same time, not really finding any offensive rhythm for much of the game," he added.