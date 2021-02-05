Monarch boys fall away from home to Spencer

Spencer’s Karter Petzenhauser netted a game-high 31 points, as the Tigers earned a 57-51 nonconference victory over the Denison-Schleswig boys on Tuesday night at Spencer.
The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 6-9 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Atlantic at Denison.
Tuesday’s game was tight throughout, as Spencer led 13-11 after one quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters.
The Monarchs struggled from three-point range (2-9), but connected on 18-of-28 two-point tries to finish at 54.1 percent for the game.
"We took on a good nonconference opponent on the road. Although we didn’t get off to a real good start, I was proud of the way our guys battled," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink, whose club was 9-of-15 at the free throw line.
"And once again, we ran into a really good player in the Petzenhauser kid. We weren’t able to make things tough enough for them on the offensive end, while at the same time, not really finding any offensive rhythm for much of the game," he added.
Evan Turin and Braiden Heiden combined for 30 of the Monarchs’ 51 points.
Turin netted 15 points with four rebounds, while Heiden also had 15 points with two boards, two assists, two steals and one shot block.
Carson Seuntjens added nine points, three boards and three assists. Carter Wessel had four points and four boards. Aiden Schuttinga also had three points and three boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 13 times in the loss.
Matthew Weltz and Jaxon Wessel each had two points with Hunter Emery netting one point in the defeat.
JV results
Spencer won the junior varsity game, 59-55.
D-S trailed by two with only two seconds left when the Monarchs’ Jake Fink was called for a charging foul on a drive to the basket.
"Fink made the basket and would have had a chance to shoot a game-winning free throw had the ball went the other way. It was a 50-50 call," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Ricky Torres.
Carson Seuntjens led D-S with 13 points against the Tigers.
Luke Wiebers added 11 points. Lucas Segebart had nine points.