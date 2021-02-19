Monarch boys fall by two points at Atlantic in regular season finale

The Denison-Schleswig boys wrapped up their 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday night with a tough 57-55 loss at Atlantic.
The setback came just one night after the Monarchs suffered a two-point defeat of 62-60 to Glenwood at Denison.
D-S (7-14) will now take on Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Class 3A, Substate 1 quarterfinal game on Monday night at Sergeant Bluff at 7 p.m.
Down one at 12-11 after one quarter, D-S outscored Atlantic 18-14 in the second to take a 29-26 lead into halftime.
The Monarchs opened the third on a 5-0 run and led 34-26, and then led by as many as 11 at 41-30 late in the third before settling for a 10-point lead at 43-33 to start the fourth.
Atlantic, though, outscored D-S 24-12 over the final eight minutes for the win.
"We played some of our best basketball in the third quarter, but give Atlantic credit, they got hot from the three-point line and we went a little cold and turned the basketball over," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink, whose club drained 10-of-24 three-point tries and 21-of-48 efforts overall from the field for 43.8 percent.
"The game was tied or being a one-possession game for most of the final three minutes. We had a couple of good looks late, but couldn’t get them to fall," he added.
"We felt a little snake-bitten like we let another game slip away. Give Atlantic credit for coming back. I’m proud of the way we responded early, but we just didn’t make enough plays in crunch time again to pull out a close game," noted Fink.
Nine of the Monarchs’ 14 losses have been by seven points or less with four of those being three-point defeats.
Braiden Heiden hit 3-of-4 three-point baskets and finished 8-of-12 overall from the field en route to leading D-S with 20 points to go with five rebounds.
Carson Seuntjens also hit three, three-point shots and was 7-of-11 from the field for 17 points to go with three assists, two boards, two steals and one shot block.
Carter Wessel added seven points and three boards. Jaxon Wessel had six points and one assist, while Aiden Schuttinga finished with five points, three boards, three assists and one shot block.
D-S went to the free throw line only three times and made all three, as Wessel was 2-of-2 and Heiden 1-of-1.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Atlantic, 62-56.
Luke Wiebers paced the D-S boys with 16 points.
Jakob Wigg added 12 points for the Monarchs, which led 30-20 at halftime.
Gavin Hipnar, Lucas Segebart and Lance Arkfeld all netted eight points.
Jaxon Wessel had five points, followed by Jake Fink with three and Ricardo Casillas with two points.
"I was proud of how the guys competed every night. We had a mix of a lot of sophomores and freshmen who contributed in a lot of junior varsity games," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Ricky Torres, whose JV team finished 14-4 overall.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen boys topped Atlantic, 51-37, as the Monarchs finished 8-7 overall.
Lance Arkfeld scored 23 points to lead the way for
D-S.
Chandler Perrien added 14 points. Jake Fink had four points. Kole Towne had three points for the Monarchs, which led 33-12 at halftime and 44-25 after three quarters.