Monarch boys fall by two points at Atlantic in regular season finale

"The game was tied or being a one-possession game for most of the final three minutes. We had a couple of good looks late, but couldn’t get them to fall," he added.

"We felt a little snake-bitten like we let another game slip away. Give Atlantic credit for coming back. I’m proud of the way we responded early, but we just didn’t make enough plays in crunch time again to pull out a close game," noted Fink.

Nine of the Monarchs’ 14 losses have been by seven points or less with four of those being three-point defeats.

Braiden Heiden hit 3-of-4 three-point baskets and finished 8-of-12 overall from the field en route to leading D-S with 20 points to go with five rebounds.

Carson Seuntjens also hit three, three-point shots and was 7-of-11 from the field for 17 points to go with three assists, two boards, two steals and one shot block.

Carter Wessel added seven points and three boards. Jaxon Wessel had six points and one assist, while Aiden Schuttinga finished with five points, three boards, three assists and one shot block.