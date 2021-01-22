Monarch boys fall to Titans in Hawkeye 10 competition

Lewis Central outscored Denison-Schleswig by a 50-30 margin over the final three quarters on Tuesday night, as the Titans picked up a 60-43 victory over the Monarch boys in Hawkeye 10 Conference action at Council Bluffs.
The loss was the second in a row for Derek Fink’s D-S squad, which fell to 3-2 in H-10 play and 5-5 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) league contest with Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.
D-S jumped on LC right away with a 9-1 lead and led 13-10 after the initial eight minutes.
The host Titans then outscored the Monarchs 17-8 in the second quarter for a 27-21 lead at halftime. LC took a 46-37 lead into the fourth.
"After our good start, we didn’t share the ball and move without the ball as good in the second quarter, as our offensive started to stall a little bit," commented Fink, whose club was just 3-of-15 from three-point range and 16-of-37 overall from the floor for 43.2 percent.
"Defensively, we still did a pretty good job, but we got into a little bit of foul trouble," he added.
"We did a good job of giving ourselves some chances in the second half, but could never make that run to take control of the game."
"Give LC credit. They are playing well and forced us into some turnovers the last three quarters that hurt us a bit," remarked Fink, whose squad turned the ball over 15 times on the night.
Aiden Schuttinga led D-S with 16 points, as he drained all three of the Monarchs’ three-point efforts.
Evan Turin chipped in with 12 points and three boards.
Hunter Emery tossed in six points with three boards. Braiden Heiden added five points and six boards. Matthew Weltz also had four points and five board for the Monarchs, which converted 8-of-13 free throws in the loss.
JV results
Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 71-41.
Down by only one at 9-8 after one quarter, LC outscored D-S 29-6 in the second to take a 38-14 lead at halftime.
The Titans led 61-30 after three quarters.
Ricardo Casillas led D-S with 12 points.
Carson Seuntjens and Gavin Hipnar each tallied seven points. Jaxon Wessel had six. Lucas Segebart tossed in five. Wyatt Randeris had four and Jacob Bruck two.
"Tonight was good for us to go up against a more physical opponent. The guys learned a lot of valuable skills that we need to carry over when the game is very physical," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Ricky Torres.
Freshmen results
The Lewis Central freshman defeated D-S, 53-37, as the Monarchs fell to 4-7 overall.
LC led 18-4 after the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime.
Lance Arkfeld led D-S with 12 points.
Noah Faya added eight points. Luke Wiebers had five. Jake Fink and Kole Towne each had four, while Gage Head and Israel Garcia each netted two.
"We played even with them the last three quarters, but LC came out and punched us in the mouth in the first quarter and built a 14-point lead," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.