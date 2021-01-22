Monarch boys fall to Titans in Hawkeye 10 competition

Lewis Central outscored Denison-Schleswig by a 50-30 margin over the final three quarters on Tuesday night, as the Titans picked up a 60-43 victory over the Monarch boys in Hawkeye 10 Conference action at Council Bluffs.

The loss was the second in a row for Derek Fink’s D-S squad, which fell to 3-2 in H-10 play and 5-5 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) league contest with Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.

D-S jumped on LC right away with a 9-1 lead and led 13-10 after the initial eight minutes.

The host Titans then outscored the Monarchs 17-8 in the second quarter for a 27-21 lead at halftime. LC took a 46-37 lead into the fourth.

"After our good start, we didn’t share the ball and move without the ball as good in the second quarter, as our offensive started to stall a little bit," commented Fink, whose club was just 3-of-15 from three-point range and 16-of-37 overall from the floor for 43.2 percent.

"Defensively, we still did a pretty good job, but we got into a little bit of foul trouble," he added.