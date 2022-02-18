Monarch boys finish regular season with victory at Atlantic

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys wrapped up their regular season on Monday night with a 66-53 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Atlantic.

The win allowed D-S to finish 7-3 in H-10 play, good for third place in the final team standings behind co-champions Harlan and Lewis Central, which finished with identical 9-1 league marks.

The 13-point triumph for D-S also avenged a 69-61 loss to Atlantic on February 4 at Denison, as the Monarchs concluded their regular season at 13-9 overall.

Up next for D-S is a matchup with Lewis Central in a Class 3A, Substate 8 quarterfinal game on Monday, Feb. 21, at Harlan at 8 p.m.

Up one point at 13-12 over Atlantic after one quarter on Monday night, D-S outscored the Trojans 22-13 in the second quarter to take a 35-25 lead into halftime.

Atlantic’s two-point scoring edge at 16-14 in the third quarter pulled the hosts to within 49-41 to start the fourth.

Derek Fink’s D-S club then scored 17 of the 29 points over the final eight minutes for the win.

On the night, D-S was 4-of-14 from three-point range and 29-of-53 overall from the field for 54.7 percent.

The Monarchs were 4-of-9 at the free throw line.

Nine different players reached the scoring column for D-S.

Carson Seuntjens led the Monarchs with 16 points, adding three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Matthew Weltz tallied nine points with five boards, one assist, one steal and one shot block.

Aiden Schuttinga also had nine points, four boards, three assists and one steal.

Jaxon Wessel finished with eight points, seven boards and one assist.

Lance Arkfeld also had eight points, three boards and one block. Gavin Hipnar contributed six points and five boards.

Luke Wiebers netted four points with six assists, four boards and one steal.

Hunter Emery had four points, two boards and two assists, while Mike Manuel wound up with two points for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over only 12 times in the victory.

“Tonight with a quick turnaround from Friday’s game at Glenwood, I was worried about how our energy levels would be coming off a long road trip and a short rest,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“But I think our familiarity with Atlantic from playing them 10 days ago and playing really well at Glenwood gave our guys the boost to play really well again at Atlantic,” he added.

“After the first few minutes, I thought we did a great job of getting the ball to the paint and establishing our ability to threaten the rim with our bigs in the post and with penetration,” Fink stated.

Freshmen results

The Atlantic freshmen defeated D-S, 43-32, as the Monarchs finished the season at 2-17 overall, including 1-13 versus Hawkeye 10 teams.

Austin Aviles, Ben Matthews and Cody Schulte all scored six points for D-S.

Dominik Garcia and Anthony Arambula each had five points, while Jaxson Henningsen and Nash Langenfeld each tossed in two points for the Monarchs, which trailed 34-11 at halftime.

Score by Quarters

D-S.................13 22 14 17 - 66