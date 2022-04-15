Monarch boys finish sixth at Shenandoah Golf Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 200 to take home sixth place at the 2022 Mustang Golf Invitational on Tuesday at the Shenandoah Golf Course.

The tournament was cut back to nine holes because of weather, according to Denison-Schleswig coach John Heiden.

Maryville (Missouri) earned the team championship with a 165 total on the day.

Atlantic was second with a 170 finish.

Nodaway Valley’s Bradley Gebbe was your medalist on the day with a nine-hole round of 37.

Jacob Scott of Maryville was runnerup medalist with a 38.

Easton Emery led the way for D-S with a score of 43 over nine holes on Tuesday.

Christian Schmadeke carded a 49. Colton Johannsen shot a 51. Kole Towne and Bradyn Schillerberg both fired 57s, while Nash Langenfeld added a 75 for the Monarchs.

Final Team Standings