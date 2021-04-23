Monarch boys hand St. Albert first loss on soccer field

"Defensively, we did a really good job shutting down their offense, as they have three guys who have scored at least three goals in only four games this season," he added.

"St. Albert has a very talented freshman forward who excels with the ball at his feet and has scored seven goals in four games, so we did a great job of staying marked up on their three scorers."

"Offensively, it was a struggle as both teams played good defense and both teams did a good job controlling possession," Trevino remarked.

On the night, D-S outshot St. Albert, 16-11, including 8-6 in shots on goal.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had six saves in the match.

"Zavala came up big having saves on all three of their one-on-one chances. We were without two starters due to injuries and some younger guys really responded well with their first extensive varsity playing time," Trevino said.