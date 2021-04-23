Monarch boys hand St. Albert first loss on soccer field

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team handed Council Bluffs St. Albert its first loss of the season on Tuesday, as the Monarchs netted a goal late in the second half for a 1-0 victory at Council Bluffs.
The win improved D-S to 2-0 in Hawkeye 10 play and 3-1 overall in duals on the year.
St. Albert, on the other hand, fell to 2-1 in league play and 4-1 overall with Tuesday’s setback to theMonarchs.
Tuesday’s contest was scoreless for 70-plus minutes before Carlos Garcia of D-S scored the game-winner that reached the upper right corner of the goal from 18 yards out with three minutes, 36 seconds remaining in regulation.
The goal was the first of the season for Garcia.
It was double assisted by Christopher Campos and Manny Alcaraz.
Campos, Alcaraz and Garcia worked a three-man triangle passing game, leaving Garcia unmarked from 18 yards out for the shot, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"St. Albert has a nice team and they could make a lot of noise in Class 1A," Trevino said.
"Defensively, we did a really good job shutting down their offense, as they have three guys who have scored at least three goals in only four games this season," he added.
"St. Albert has a very talented freshman forward who excels with the ball at his feet and has scored seven goals in four games, so we did a great job of staying marked up on their three scorers."
"Offensively, it was a struggle as both teams played good defense and both teams did a good job controlling possession," Trevino remarked.
On the night, D-S outshot St. Albert, 16-11, including 8-6 in shots on goal.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had six saves in the match.
"Zavala came up big having saves on all three of their one-on-one chances. We were without two starters due to injuries and some younger guys really responded well with their first extensive varsity playing time," Trevino said.
"This was a big win, as. St. Albert was 4-0 going into the match and leading the Hawkeye 10 Conference," the Monarch boss stated.