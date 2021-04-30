Monarch boys handle St. Albert on tennis court

The Denison-Schleswig boys picked up an 8-1 tennis victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert on Monday at Council Bluffs.
The win moved D-S to 7-1 in duals on the season under veteran head coach Aaron Ratliff.
D-S won five of six singles matches and swept the Falcons in doubles play.
Winning their singles matches for D-S were Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3, Carson Seuntjens at No. 4, Isaac Leinen at No. 5 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 6.
Colin Reis, playing in the No. 1 singles position, lost 8-2 to St. Albert’s Jeff Miller. It was the first singles defeat for Reis in his career.
In doubles play, Dahm and Reis improved to 5-0 overall after defeating the previously-unbeaten Falcon team of Miller and Carter White 8-3.
"Today was a good win for them. Dahm hit some good overheads from deep in the court," Ratliff said.
"Vargas continued to dominate in singles. With him splitting duties on the track team, he is 4-0 in singles and 4-0 in doubles on the season."
"Seuntjens played intelligently today and is evolving," Ratliff stated.
"Leinen’s serves looked very good today. It is a little wild, but when it’s in, it’s often untouchable," the Monarch boss noted.
Varsity results are below.
Singles
No. 1 - Jeff Miller (SA) defeated Colin Reis, 8-2; No. 2 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Carter White, 8-4; No. 3 - Adolfo Vargas (D-S) defeated Dan McGrath, 8-1; No. 4 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Cole Pekny, 8-1; No. 5 - Isaac Leinen (D-S) defeated Reese Pekny, 8-3; No. 6 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Owen Galus, 8-0