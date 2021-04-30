Monarch boys handle St. Albert on tennis court

The Denison-Schleswig boys picked up an 8-1 tennis victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert on Monday at Council Bluffs.

The win moved D-S to 7-1 in duals on the season under veteran head coach Aaron Ratliff.

D-S won five of six singles matches and swept the Falcons in doubles play.

Winning their singles matches for D-S were Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3, Carson Seuntjens at No. 4, Isaac Leinen at No. 5 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 6.

Colin Reis, playing in the No. 1 singles position, lost 8-2 to St. Albert’s Jeff Miller. It was the first singles defeat for Reis in his career.

In doubles play, Dahm and Reis improved to 5-0 overall after defeating the previously-unbeaten Falcon team of Miller and Carter White 8-3.

"Today was a good win for them. Dahm hit some good overheads from deep in the court," Ratliff said.

"Vargas continued to dominate in singles. With him splitting duties on the track team, he is 4-0 in singles and 4-0 in doubles on the season."