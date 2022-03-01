Monarch boys knock off Harlan, advance to Substate 8 final in Class 3A

As cold as it was outside on Thursday night, the Denison-Schleswig boys were hot inside, as the Monarchs nearly led wire-to-wire in a 73-68 victory over rival Harlan in a Class 3A, Substate 8 semifinal basketball game at Harlan.

The win for the No. 5 seed D-S boys over the top-seeded Cyclones was the fourth consecutive victory for the Monarchs, which took a 15-9 overall record into the Substate 8 title game against No. 3 seed Carroll High (15-8) on Monday night at Atlantic.

For Harlan, which lost two its three games with D-S this season, saw its 2021-22 winter campaign end at 16-7 overall after Thursday’s five-point setback at home.

Derek Fink’s D-S club put together one its best shooting performances of the season on Thursday night.

The Monarchs shot 66.7 percent from two-point range (14-21) and 45.5 percent from behind the three-point arc (10-22) en route to finishing 24-of-43 overall from the floor for 55.8 percent.

D-S sank seven of its 10 three-pointers in the first half.

And, D-S was 15-of-22 at the free throw line, including 13-of-20 in the second half alone.

D-S led nearly start to finish, as the Monarchs raced out to an 8-2 lead and led 16-10 after one quarter. The Monarchs led by 10 at halftime at 37-27 and by 11 at 54-43 to start the fourth.

D-S led by 15 at 60-45 with just over four minutes remaining, but Harlan followed with a 10-3 run cutting the Monarchs’ lead to eight at 63-55 with 2:58 left to play.

Harlan managed to get to within five points with just under two minutes left, but D-S was able to put the game away at the free throw line.

On this night, D-S looked very comfortable on the floor and really handled anything Harlan threw at them defensively.

“We knew they (Harlan) would mix things up a bit and give us different looks at times, but I thought we did a great job of adjusting and making plays tonight,” commented Fink.

“And, obviously, we shot the ball really well tonight. We have a lot of good shooters. We had success inside with our big guys and that opened up the outside for us and we were able knock our shots down,” he added.

“We knew Harlan was going to make a run at us and they did, but the guys never panicked and never worried. Like I said before, the moment wasn’t too big for us and I felt the guys responded in a big way tonight,” noted Fink, whose club took on a Carroll High team in the Substate 8 title game in search of the school’s first trip to the state tournament since 1986.

Carroll and D-S met once this season with the Tigers picking up a tight 58-55 victory on February 5 at Carroll.

D-S received several outstanding performances on Thursday night, as nine different players got their names in the scoring column with five reaching double figures.

Leading the way for D-S was Carson Seuntjens, who netted a team-high 22 points with five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one shot block.

Seuntjens scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and was 10-of-11 at the free throw line after halftime.

Jaxon Wessel stepped up big for the Monarchs with 13 points to go with six boards and one steal.

He drained three, three-point baskets and tallied eight of his 13 points in the first half.

Lance Arkfeld added 12 points, three boards and one assist, while Aiden Schuttinga garnered 10 points, including nine in the first half on the strength of three long-range bombs.

Luke Wiebers had a nice all-around game for D-S with four points, seven assists, five boards and two steals.

Gavin Hipnar also had four points and five boards. Matthew Weltz finished with three points, four boards and four assists, while Hunter Emery hit a three-point bucket for three total points in his team’s win.

Mike Manuel wound up with two points, three boards and one block for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 14 times in the victory.

Monday’s substate title appearance for D-S was its third in the past four years.

Recently, the Monarchs fell one game short of the state tournament in 2019 and 2020.

The substate final loss in 2020 was a last-second 60-58 setback to Harlan at Atlantic.

Against D-S on Thursday night, Harlan had four players score in double figures as well.

The Cyclones were led by Bradley Curren, who scored a game-high 23 points, including 16 in the second half alone.

Score by Quarters

D-S...................16 21 17 19 - 73