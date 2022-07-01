 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarch boys limited to one hit in loss to Kuemper Catholic

D-S boys vs. Knights

Denison-Schleswig managed only one hit in a 12-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss in five innings to Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday night at Denison.

The setback was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 6-12 in the conference and 9-17 overall.

Kuemper’s 12-run outburst was highlighted by a pair of five-run innings in the second and fourth frames.

The Knights opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first and posted another run in the fifth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Kuemper’s win was the second of the season over D-S, as the Knights were a 6-4 winner back on June 9 at Carroll.

Trey Brotherton had the lone hit for D-S. He went 1-for-3 on the night for a Monarch club that stranded a total of 10 runners on the bases.

Kuemper Catholic had 12 hits in all, including six that went for extra bases.

Eight of the Knights’ hits came from their first four batters with No. 3 Cal Wanninger going 3-for-4 with a double, four runs batted in and one run.

Cody Schulte opened on the hill for D-S.

He went two and two-thirds, allowing six runs on five hits with two walks.

Gavin Hipnar then threw two and one-third in relief, yielding six runs on seven hits with one walk for the Monarchs, which were in action on Thursday night at Creston.

