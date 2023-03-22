Experience and depth will be on the plus side for the Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team in 2023 under second-year head coach Willie Baughman.

Baughman’s roster includes 49 athletes with the breakdown of six seniors, 12 juniors, 17 sophomores and 14 freshmen.

Among is roster is 17 returning letterwinners, including six of seven athletes who participated in four events in the Class 3A portion of the state track and field meet a year ago at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

“I’m very excited about the upcoming season, as we have a lot of people returning and a lot of experience back. We’ll also have more depth than we did last year, so we won’t have to push as many people to do as many events each night,” commented Baughman.

Senior veterans for D-S are Jacob Bruck, David Cardenas, Leo Flores, Brian Ibarra and Ethan Perrien.

Juniors out who lettered as sophomores are Jake Fink, Israel Garcia, Aidan Herbert, Chandler Perrien, Garret Plagge and Luke Wiebers.

Rounding out the returning lettermen are sophomores Ismael Alfaro, Anthony Arambula, Brailyn Desy, Francisco Escalante, Dominik Garcia and Ethan Olsen.

The six returning state participants are Flores, Cardenas, Perrien, Ibarra, Fink and Wiebers.

Flores competed in three events at the state meet, while Fink participated in two events at Drake Stadium.

Individually, Flores placed 20th in the 800-meter run in 2:04.08, while Fink ran 20th in the 400-mete hurdles in 59.90.

All four runners from the Monarchs’18th-place distance medley relay team return in Cardenas, Fink, Wiebers and Flores that ran 3:45.40.

And, three of the four runners from the Monarchs’ 21st-place 4x800 relay team are back in Flores, Ibarra and Perrien.

Those three teamed up with Ricky Ledesma to circle the blue oval at Drake in 8:37.51.

“Our distance events look to be a strength again this year,” noted Baughman, who also will have the services of sophomore Richard Gonzalez, who will compete in track and field after qualifying for the state cross country meet last fall.

“Gonzalez will definitely bolster our distance events,” Baughman said.

“We will look to score some points in the field events. We were behind in meets because of that last year, so that’s an area of focus this year.”

“Also, making sure we stay healthy and being able to put a full squad out there each and every night is something I’m hoping we can do,” Baughman remarked.

Christopher Campos is the team’s only other senoir out this year.

Filling out the junior class are Juan Diaz, Noe Gonzalez, Tanner Gotto, Andy Ledesma and Cammerin Palmer.

Other sophomores out in 2023 are Erick Argueta, Jesus Candejas, Diego Cid, Gabe Henningsen, Alfrado Lara, Joel Murillo, Kaleb Revolorio, Leo Sanchez, Pablo Sanchez and Evan Zavitz.

And, freshmen members of the team this year are Brayden Adams, Izak Argotsinger, Linkin Beeck, Charlie Cervantez, Blaine Grady, Ryan Hennings, Christopher Lovan, Johnny Lopez, Camdyn Nemitz, Edgar Ortiz, John Parr, Josh Ramos, Brody Skarin and Ryan Slechta.

2023 Schedule

March

23 — Carroll Early Bird, 4:30 p.m.; 30 — Hawkeye 10 North Division Meet at Denison, 4:30 p.m.

April

1 — Glenwood Invitational, 9/JV, 11 a.m.; 4 — Monarch Co-Ed at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 11 — Koos Relays at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.; 13 — C.B.A.L. Invitational at Council Bluffs, 4 p.m.; 17 — Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — Tiger-Knight Relays at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton, 4:30 p.m.

May

4 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Red Oak, 4 p.m.; 11 — Class 3A State-Qualifying Meet, TBA.