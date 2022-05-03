Monarch boys net 87 points for fourth at Mapleton

The Denison-Schleswig boys achieved 87 team points to take home fifth place at the Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central went home as the team champion with 138 points.

D-S athletes had a total of nine personal records on the night.

“We had a good night to run with weather that withstood the whole track meet. It was a bit breezy, but the temperature stayed warm all night,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

Individually, Leo Flores won the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of two minutes, 05.11 seconds, which is the fastestd time for a Monarch boy since 2006, according to Baughman.

The Monarchs’ 4x800 relay team of Ethan Perrien, Brian Ibarra, Flores and Ricky Ledesma also crossed first in 8:53.25.

Ledesma finished second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:02.23.

Individual thirds went to Garret Plagge in the discus (127 feet, 8 inches), Jake Fink in the 200-meter dash (24.24) and Brailyn Desy in the 400-meter dash (56.31).

Plagge’s effort in the discus and Fink’s 200 time were personal records.

The Monarchs’ 4x100 relay team of Desy, David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers and Fink ran third in a season-best time of 46.51.

Ibarra ran fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.70.

D-S also took fourth in the distance medley, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The distance medley team of Anthony Arambula, Cardenas, Chandler Perrien and Ethan Perrien ran 4:02.61.

The 4x200 foursome of Arambula, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink circled the track in 1:36.64, while the 4x400 squad of Aidan Herbert, Chandler Perrien, Flores and Ethan Perrien finished in a season-best time of 3:47.87.

Arambula took fifth in the long jump with a best leap of 17-3.

And, the sprint medley relay team of Desy, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink ran fifth in 1:43.06.

Final Team Standings