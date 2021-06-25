Monarch boys net only five hits in H-10 loss to Falcons

Heiden started on the hill for D-S and took the loss in six innings of work, as he allowed seven runs on four hits with seven strikeouts to his credit and three walks.

Only two of the seven runs allowed were earned.

Brotherton threw the seventh for D-S, yielding three runs on five hits.

"You know, I think three of their first four runs were unearned due to us just throwing the ball around and not being focused. We had been playing pretty clean ball, but tonight, we just had a lot of uncharacteristic throwing errors," commented Wessel.

"Despite that, we battled back and kept the game close with Heiden’s two-run shot in the fifth that made it a one-run game. They got one in the sixth they probably shouldn’t have and then they broke loose for five runs in the seventh."

"It’s not like they (St. Albert) hit the ball hard, but they hit the ball in spots where we weren’t and that’s what good teams do," Wessel remarked.