Monarch boys net only five hits in H-10 loss to Falcons

Travis Wessel’s Denison-Schleswig baseball team managed only five hits and committed five errors in a 10-3 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert on Tuesday night at Denison.
The seven-run defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for D-S and was the second loss to St. Albert this season, as the Monarchs slipped to 10-4 in conference play and 12-6 overall.
A 30-minute lightning delay in the second inning kept the teams off the field from 8:05-8:35 p.m.
St. Albert jumped on top early with two runs in its first at bat. D-S got one run back in its half of the first.
The Falcons then plated two runs in the top of the second for a 4-1 lead, which stood until the Monarchs tallied two runs in the last of the fifth to pull to within 4-3 on a two-run home run by Braiden Heiden.
D-S would not score again, though, as St. Albert got one run in the sixth and then pushed five runs across in the seventh to eventually win going away.
Carter Wessel went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for D-S. Heiden was 2-for-4 with his homer and two runs batted in.
Trey Brotherton finished 1-for-3 with one RBI for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases to five for the Falcons.
Heiden started on the hill for D-S and took the loss in six innings of work, as he allowed seven runs on four hits with seven strikeouts to his credit and three walks.
Only two of the seven runs allowed were earned.
Brotherton threw the seventh for D-S, yielding three runs on five hits.
"You know, I think three of their first four runs were unearned due to us just throwing the ball around and not being focused. We had been playing pretty clean ball, but tonight, we just had a lot of uncharacteristic throwing errors," commented Wessel.
"Despite that, we battled back and kept the game close with Heiden’s two-run shot in the fifth that made it a one-run game. They got one in the sixth they probably shouldn’t have and then they broke loose for five runs in the seventh."
"It’s not like they (St. Albert) hit the ball hard, but they hit the ball in spots where we weren’t and that’s what good teams do," Wessel remarked.
"Heiden threw well enough for us to win, but we just didn’t play well enough behind him tonight. He maybe got a little tired late and had a high pitch count. I put Brotherton in and I thought he threw well," the Monarch boss stated.
"I told the guys after the game that we’re right there. We don’t need to change anything, but we just need guys to do their jobs. If we can do that, we’ll be just fine," Wessel said.
JV results
St. Albert won the junior varsity game by a 6-3 final.
Jake Fink went 1-for-3 with a double and one run, while Harrison Dahm was 1-for-3 with a double.
Wyatt Randeris and Lucas Segebart both threw on the mound for the Monarchs against the Falcons.