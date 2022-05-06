Monarch boys place 10th at Trojan Golf Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 362 to place 10th the 2022 Trojan Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.
ADM captured first place with a team score of 305. Winterset was second at 320.
ADM also had the top two individuals with Easton Korell (73) and Grant Jansen (74).
Easton Emery paced the D-S boys with an 18-hole total of 83 after shooting rounds of 42 and 41, respectively.
Michael Collins shot a 91 total with rounds of 40 and 51. Colton Johannsen carded a 93 with rounds of 45 and 48.
He was followed by Landon Wulf (47-48--95), Cody Schulte (48-51--99) and Christian Schmadeke (54-55--109).
Final Team Standings
1. ADM 305; 2. Winterset 320; 3. Clarinda 331; 4. Atlantic 333; 5. Lewis Central 333; 6. Kuemper Catholic 335; 7. Ballard Huxley 339; 8. Glenwood 354; 9. Harlan 361; 10. Denison-Schleswig 362; 11. Creston 396; 12. Red Oak 433; 13. Shenandoah 463