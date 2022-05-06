Monarch boys place 10th at Trojan Golf Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 362 to place 10th the 2022 Trojan Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

ADM captured first place with a team score of 305. Winterset was second at 320.

ADM also had the top two individuals with Easton Korell (73) and Grant Jansen (74).

Easton Emery paced the D-S boys with an 18-hole total of 83 after shooting rounds of 42 and 41, respectively.

Michael Collins shot a 91 total with rounds of 40 and 51. Colton Johannsen carded a 93 with rounds of 45 and 48.

He was followed by Landon Wulf (47-48--95), Cody Schulte (48-51--99) and Christian Schmadeke (54-55--109).

Final Team Standings