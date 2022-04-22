Monarch boys place fifth at Ace Nelson Relays

Denison-Schleswig tallied 91 team points to take home fifth place out of 11 schools in the boys’ portion of the 2022 Ace Nelson Relays on Tuesday at Denison.

Sioux City Heelan won the team title with 123 points. Lawton-Bronson took second place with 107 points. IKM-Manning was third overall with 104 points.

D-S had one first-place finish, as the 4x800 relay team of Leo Flores, Esteban Castellanos, Ethan Perrien and Ricky Ledesma took gold in nine minutes, 05.97 seconds.

Picking up individual seconds were Garret Plagge in the shot put (37 feet, 6 inches), Brian Ibarra in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.63), Flores in the 800-meter run (2:12.34) and Jake Fink in the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.82).

The Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of David Cardenas, Fink, Wiebers and Flores ran second in 3:53.75.

D-S placed third in three relays: sprint medley, 4x200 and 4x100.

The sprint medley team of Brailyn Desy, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink ran 1:43.97.

The 4x200 foursome of Anthony Arambula, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink ran 1:37.36, while the 4x100 team of Desy, Anthony Arambula, Wiebers and Cardenas turned in a time of 47.66.

Individual fourths went to Ledesma in the 1,600-meter run (5:07.26) and Perrien in the 800-meter run (2:17.67).

D-S also took fifth in the shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Ibarra, Francisco Escalante, Israel Garcia and Dominik Garcia finished in 1:18.29, while the 4x400 foursome of Aidan Herbert, Castellanos, Ibarra and Perrien ran 3:53.96.

Ibarra also ran sixth in the 400 hurdles in 1:05.12.

Final Team Standings