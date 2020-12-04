Monarch boys pull away from Rams in opener

Junior Braiden Heiden had a career night with 30 points and 17 rebounds, as the Denison-Schleswig boys opened their 2020-21 basketball season on Tuesday night with a 71-55 nonconference victory over Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U at Denison.

After racing out to a 24-16 first-quarter lead, D-S broke the game open in the second, outscoring MV/A-O/CO-U 21-6 en route to taking a 45-22 lead into halftime.

That was the difference, as the Rams then outscored the Monarchs 33-26 in the second half to keep it close.

"Offensively, we got out to a fast start and really pushed the ball well in getting the game to our liking in our tempo," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink, who was not on the bench for Tuesday’s contest.

Assistant coach Ricky Torres handled coaching duties in Fink’s absence.

"In the second quarter, we did a really nice job of defending and forcing turnovers. MV/A-O/CO-U did some really good things and exposed it a bit a few times, but overall, I was proud of the effort and the outcome of the game," Fink added.