Monarch boys pull away from Rams in opener

Junior Braiden Heiden had a career night with 30 points and 17 rebounds, as the Denison-Schleswig boys opened their 2020-21 basketball season on Tuesday night with a 71-55 nonconference victory over Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U at Denison.
After racing out to a 24-16 first-quarter lead, D-S broke the game open in the second, outscoring MV/A-O/CO-U 21-6 en route to taking a 45-22 lead into halftime.
That was the difference, as the Rams then outscored the Monarchs 33-26 in the second half to keep it close.
"Offensively, we got out to a fast start and really pushed the ball well in getting the game to our liking in our tempo," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink, who was not on the bench for Tuesday’s contest.
Assistant coach Ricky Torres handled coaching duties in Fink’s absence.
"In the second quarter, we did a really nice job of defending and forcing turnovers. MV/A-O/CO-U did some really good things and exposed it a bit a few times, but overall, I was proud of the effort and the outcome of the game," Fink added.
Heiden finished 11-of-17 from two-point range and 13-of-25 overall from the field.
Ten of his 17 boards came on the offensive end, as the senior also had five steals to lead the Monarchs, which finished 8-of-25 from three-point range and 28-of-61 overall from the floor for 45.9 percent.
Heiden drained two of his team’s eight threes in the win and was 2-of-4 at the free throw line.
Aiden Schuttinga complemented Heiden with 14 points to go with four assists and two boards.
Schuttinga netted 12 of his 14 points on four, three-point baskets.
Evan Turin chipped in with nine points, three boards and two assists.
Matthew Weltz had seven points and four boards. Carter Wessel had four points, three boards, three assists and three steals, while Caden Fletcher finished with four points.
Reed Bowker tallied three points as well for the Monarchs, which converted 7-of-18 free throws in the win.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys topped MV/A-O/CO-U 42-5 in two quarters of play.
Ricardo Casillas and Gavin Hipnar each netted nine points to lead D-S against the Rams.
Carson Seuntjens added seven points. Jaxon Wessel and Lucas Segebart each tallied points for the Monarchs.
"The guys got out to a strong start. We were able to create turnovers with our press, which led to easy baskets on the offensive end," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Ricky Torres.
Score by Quarters
MV/A-O/CO-U.16 6 18 15 - 55
D-S...................24 21 14 12 - 71