Monarch boys rally past Tornadoes in nonconference play

Derek Fink’s Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ basketball team rallied from a seven-point deficit at halftime to pull off a 51-47 nonconference victory over an athletic Storm Lake squad on Thursday night at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 2-0 on the season.
Storm Lake led 10-9 after one quarter and 23-16 at halftime, but D-S then outscored the Tornadoes 35-24 in the second half, including 19-12 over the final eight minutes for the win.
"It was an exciting night for our guys in our home opener. We got off to a great start on both ends, but then struggled a bit on the offensive side in the second quarter," commented Fink.
"That impacted our defensive intensity and Storm Lake made a run at us. I thought we continued our defensive intensity in the second half and we executed better on offense," he added.
On the night, D-S was 5-of-19 from three-point range and 20-of-49 overall from the field for 40.8 percent.
The Monarchs also were 6-of-14 at the free throw line.
Carson Seuntjens paced D-S with 24 points and was the lone Monarch player to reach double figures.
Seuntjens drained three, three-point baskets and was 8-of-15 from the field, as well as 5-of-7 at the free throw line.
He also pulled down three rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals.
Luke Wiebers added 10 points, four boards and two steals. Matthew Weltz had five points and two boards.
Lance Arkfeld also had five points and six boards.
Hunter Emery finished with three points, four assists and three boards.
Gavin Hipnar had two points and eight boards, while Aiden Schuttinga wound up with two points and four steals for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 10 times in the win.
JV results
Storm Lake won the junior varsity game, 54-47.
Mike Manuel led D-S with 17 points.
Gage Head added 12 points. Ricardo Casillas also had seven points for the Monarchs.