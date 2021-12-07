Monarch boys rally past Tornadoes in nonconference play

Derek Fink’s Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ basketball team rallied from a seven-point deficit at halftime to pull off a 51-47 nonconference victory over an athletic Storm Lake squad on Thursday night at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 2-0 on the season.

Storm Lake led 10-9 after one quarter and 23-16 at halftime, but D-S then outscored the Tornadoes 35-24 in the second half, including 19-12 over the final eight minutes for the win.

"It was an exciting night for our guys in our home opener. We got off to a great start on both ends, but then struggled a bit on the offensive side in the second quarter," commented Fink.

"That impacted our defensive intensity and Storm Lake made a run at us. I thought we continued our defensive intensity in the second half and we executed better on offense," he added.

On the night, D-S was 5-of-19 from three-point range and 20-of-49 overall from the field for 40.8 percent.

The Monarchs also were 6-of-14 at the free throw line.