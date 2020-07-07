Monarch boys reach .500 with victory over Glenwood

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys combined for five runs in the fifth and sixth innings on Thursday night, as the Monarchs produced a 7-3 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory over Glenwood at Denison.
The win was the third in a row and fifth in six games for Travis Wessel’s D-S club, which improved to 3-6 in H-10 play, while moving to .500 on the season at 6-6 overall.
D-S opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Glenwood got a single run in the second and pushed another across in the fifth to tie at 2-2.
The Monarchs plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-2 and a two-run sixth upped the hosts’ lead to 7-2.
Glenwood scored the game’s final run in the seventh.
D-S outhit Glenwood, 6-5.
Nathan Gallup led the Monarchs by going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the sixth, as he finished with four runs batted in on the night.
Jack Mendlik went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Carter Wessel was 1-for-3 with two runs. Evan Turin finished 1-for-4, while Charlie Wiebers was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.
Both D-S and Glenwood stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.
The Monarchs stole nine bases in the win.
Braiden Heiden gave D-S six solid innings on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on only three hits with 10 strikeouts to his credit with three walks.
Hunter Emery tossed the seventh for D-S, as he gave up one run on two hits.
"It was a big win for the guys. I thought we hit the ball pretty good up and down the lineup and we got a quality pitching effort from Heiden," commented Wessel.
"Heiden will be the first to tell you that his fast ball wasn’t on, but he had the curve working and it handcuffed a lot of their batters," he added.
"The nice thing that I liked was that the guys never let up. We scored seven runs and I felt like we could have had a few more.
"You never have enough runs against good teams. Obviously, Gallup’s two-run home run in the sixth was huge and it pretty much sealed the deal for us and gave us all the momentum," Wessel said.