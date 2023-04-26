The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team accumulated 36 points en route to placing eighth out of 15 schools at the Tiger Invitational on April 20 at Carroll.

Underwood claimed the team championship with 67 points. Lewis Central was second with 66 points.

Leo Flores had the lone individual title for D-S, as he took gold in the 800-meter run in two minutes, 07.99 seconds.

D-S took first place in the sprint medley and distance medley relays.

The sprint medley team of Brailyn Desy, David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers and Ethan Perrien ran 1:39.85, while the distance medley foursome of Cardenas, Anthony Arambula, Luke Wiebers and Flores turned in a time of 3:45.29.

Brian Ibarra finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.01.

Garret Plagge placed sixth in the discus with a toss of 142 feet, 7 inches, while the 4x200 relay team of Desy, Arambula, Chandler Perrien and Camdyn Nemitz finished sixth in 1:37.75.

“The night started out cold with wind and wetness, but it ended for the most part a pretty nice night to run. It was a little colder than we have had the last couple meets and so we need to be able to adjust to that,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“Ibarra ran the 110 high hurdles for the first time this year after recovering from an injury and ran well,” added Baughman, whose team achieved a total of six personal records on the night.

Final Team Standings

1. Underwood 67; 2. Lewis Central 66; 3. tie: Harlan and Glenwood 63; 5. Atlantic 61; 6. Gilbert 58; 7. Kuemper Catholic 48; 8. Denison-Schleswig 36; 9. Carroll 35; 10. O-A/BC-IG 34; 11. Boone 18; 12. Greene County 15; 13. West Harrison 11; 14. Red Oak 10; 15. Adair-Casey/GC 4