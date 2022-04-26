Monarch boys run ninth at Tiger Relays

The Denison-Schleswig boys garnered 38 team points en route to placing ninth out of 11 schools at the Tiger Relays on Thursday at Carroll.

Lewis Central captured the team title with 120 points. Atlantic was second to the Titans with 72 points.

Individually, D-S was led by Leo Flores, who placed second in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of two minutes, 06.99 seconds.

The Monarchs took second in the 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The 4x800 team of Flores, Esteban Castellanos, Ethan Perrien and Ricky Ledesma ran 8:56.23, while the distance medley foursome of Anthony Arambula, Luke Wiebers, Aidan Herbert and Flores ran 3:51.64.

Jake Fink placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in a season-best time of 59.84.

The 4x200 relay team of Herbert, Arambula, Wiebers and Fink finished fourth in 1:38.21.

Brian Ibarra placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:06.99.

Picking up individual sixths were Fink in the 100-meter dash (12.22), Ibarra in the 400 hurdles (1:01.54) and Ethan Perrien in the 800 (2:15.62).

The 4x400 relay team of Chandler Perrien, Castellanos, Ibarra and Ethan Perrien ran sixth as well in 3:50.89.

“We had a good night with 13 personal records and six times on the top-10 list,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“Flores had a great night in getting three 800s under 2:08. He did a really nice job running all night and looking forward to see him continuing to improve,” he added.

“We had four personal records in the field events tonight, which got us started on a good foot.”

“Fink and Ibarra both had personal-bests in the 400 hurdles. Fink broke the minute time,” Baughman remarked.

Final Team Standings