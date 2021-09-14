Monarch boys run to team title at Jefferson

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys garnered 57 points en route to winning the team championship at the Greene County Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Jefferson.

Greene County was runnerup to the Monarchs with 59 points. IKM-Manning was a close third with 61 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S netted 71 points to take home second place in the final team standings behind West Central Valley’s winning total of 65 points.

"What a great day for the Monarch cross country team. We ran and competed hard in every race today," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Boys’ results

Leo Flores again led the D-S boys on Saturday, as he took first place overall in a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds.

Ricky Ledesma ran fifth for D-S in 18:58.

Ethan Perrien and Yohannes Brihane also medaled for the Monarchs, placing 13th and 15th, respectively, in times of 20:01 and 20:06.

Ethan Olsen ran 28th for D-S in 21:45.