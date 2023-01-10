 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarch boys second in bowling triangular

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ bowling team took home second place in triangular competition on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.

D-S fired team total of 2,826 pins.

Council Bluffs St. Albert won the competition with a team score of 3,151, while Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln placed third at 2,775.

Leading the D-S boys was Jake Fink, who tossed a 429 series with games of 226 and 203, respectively.

Wyatt Randeris carded a 392 series with games of 194 and 201.

He was followed by Josh Holm (190-202--392), Derek Scheuring (151-208--359), Lucas Segebart (166-180--346) and Christian Schmadeke (168-140--308).

The D-S boys moved to 5-1 in matches following Thursday’s action.

