Monarch boys shoot 383 for fifth at Mustang Golf Invite

Denison-Schleswig shot a team score of 383 to take fifth place out of seven schools at the Mustang Golf Invitational on Tuesday at Shenandoah.

Maryville (Missouri) captured first place in the Large Division with a team score of 338.

Atlantic was second overall at 341.

Parker Bekkerus led the D-S boys with a 79 over 18 holes after shooting rounds of 38 and 41, respectively.

Easton Emery carded a 94 for the Monarchs with rounds of 44-50.

Emery was followed by Reed Bowker (53-51--104), Colton Johannsen (58-48--106), Bradyn Schillerberg (54-56--110) and Christian Schmadeke (59-59-118).

Final Team Standings