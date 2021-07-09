Monarch boys shut out by Knights in Hawkeye 10 play

Travis Wessel’s Denison-Schleswig baseball team managed only four hits and was shut out on Monday night, as Kuemper Catholic picked up a 7-0 victory over the Monarchs in Hawkeye 10 Conference action at Carroll.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for D-S, as the Monarchs fell to 13-6 in H-10 play and 16-8 overall.
With the win, Kuemper Catholic improved to 16-4 in the conference and 18-6 overall after avenging a 3-1 loss to D-S back on June 10 at Denison.
D-S could not muster any offense against Kuemper Catholic pitcher Austin Tigges, who allowed only three hits in six innings of work with 11 strikeouts to his credit.
Kuemper Catholic relief pitcher Cal Wanninger threw the seventh and ended the game with the team’s 12th strikeout on the night.
D-S didn’t have a baserunner until the fourth inning and no Monarchs reached third base until the sixth.
Braiden Heiden went 1-for-3 with a double to lead D-S. Nathan Gallup was 1-for-2. Jaxson Hildebrand and Parker Bekkerus each went 1-for-3 as well for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
Kuemper Catholic left 10 men on the bases.
Tigges also had big night at the plate for the Knights, as he went 3-for-4 with an RBI-triple.
Carter Wessel started on the hill for D-S, throwing two and two-thirds innings to take the loss.
He gave up four runs on six hits, struck out two and walked three.
Trey Brotherton and Hunter Emery both saw relief work.
Brotherton went one and one-third, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk, while Emery tossed two innings, yielding two runs on three hits with two Ks and one walk.
Up 1-0 after one inning, Kuemper Catholic pushed three runs across in the third to make it 4-0.
The Knights then slowly built their lead with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings en route to the shutout.
"Give Kuemper Catholic a lot of credit. They’re playing really good baseball right now and there’s a reason they’re ranked in Class 2A," commented Wessel of D-S.
"They threw their number one pitcher in the Tigges kid and he just kept us off-balance for the majority of the game," he added.
"You know, we struck out 12 times and had only four hits. That’s usually not a good recipe for a victory, but the effort was there and the guys battled. It really just wasn’t our night offensively."
"I thought Carter (Wessel) threw well. He just got into a lot of deep counts and that allowed their batters to pick one or two pitches to look for," Wessel said.
"Defensively, I thought we played well for the most part. We had a couple of errors and they (Kuemper) were able to take advantage. That’s what good teams do," the Monarch boss stated in reference to the Knights.