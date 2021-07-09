Monarch boys shut out by Knights in Hawkeye 10 play

Kuemper Catholic left 10 men on the bases.

Tigges also had big night at the plate for the Knights, as he went 3-for-4 with an RBI-triple.

Carter Wessel started on the hill for D-S, throwing two and two-thirds innings to take the loss.

He gave up four runs on six hits, struck out two and walked three.

Trey Brotherton and Hunter Emery both saw relief work.

Brotherton went one and one-third, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk, while Emery tossed two innings, yielding two runs on three hits with two Ks and one walk.

Up 1-0 after one inning, Kuemper Catholic pushed three runs across in the third to make it 4-0.

The Knights then slowly built their lead with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings en route to the shutout.

"Give Kuemper Catholic a lot of credit. They’re playing really good baseball right now and there’s a reason they’re ranked in Class 2A," commented Wessel of D-S.