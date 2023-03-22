The Denison-Schleswig boys won seven of 16 soccer matches a year ago under then first-year head coach Nate Desy.

With 15 letterwinners returning to the field, Desy and his staff will enter the 2023 spring season with expectations of improving on the number of wins from last season.

“We’re excited. We have 15 returning lettermen with significant varsity experience. Heading into the regular season, we have a lot of talent and we’re excited with the competition we will have this year,” commented Desy.

The D-S boys will open their regular season on Tuesday, March 28, against Sioux City East at Denison.

A total of 54 boys will take the field this season for Desy, including six seniors, 15 juniors, 16 sophomores and 17 freshmen.

Returning lettermen for the Monarchs are seniors Christopher Campos, Jesus Espinoza, Alexander Garcia and Jesse Velasquez; juniors Jesus Hernandez, Angel Jimenez, Cristopher Ochoa, Emmanuel Prado, Juan Tercero and Rene Vargas; and sophomores Sebastian Contreras, Richard Gonzalez, Chris Lara, Jackson Saravia and Abner Valasco.

Besides the four senior veterans, other seniors out this year are David Cardenas and Kaiden Krajicek.

Filling out the junior class are Junior Caceres, Alberto Cordero, Johan Cruz, Miguel Gutierrez, Andy Ledesma, Mateo Paiz, Josue Shull, Manuel Valle and Dave Narrijo.

Other sophomores on this year’s roster are Alex Cabrera, Mario Escalante, Giovanni Hernandez, Rogelio Lopez, Edgar Martin, Salvador Ornelas, Sebastian Piceno, Miguel Velasquez, Angel Zungia, Denilson Hernandez and Julio Marquez.

Freshmen first-year members of the team are Eduardo Batres, Antony Colop, Brian Cordero, Hariz De Paz, Diego Garcia, Rocael Garcia, Carlos Garnica, Ivan Ledesma, Isai Marquez, Cristian Requeno, Jorge Romualdo, Luis Salas, Matthew Sandoval, Emanuel Santamaria, Kpaw Soe and Carlos Zamago.

2023 Schedule

March

28 — vs. Sioux City East, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.

April

4 — vs. Sioux City West, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 11 — at Lewis Central, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 17 — at Creston, V G-B, 5 p.m.; 18 — vs. C.B. St. Albert, V G-B, 5 p.m.; 20 — vs. Sioux City Heelan, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 21 — vs. Underwood, V G-B, 5 p.m.; 24 — at Harlan, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 25 — vs. Treynor, V/JV, 5:30 p.m.; 28 — at Storm Lake, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 29 — Harlan Tournament, JV, 8:30 a.m.

May

1 — vs. Kuemper Catholic, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 4 — at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 8 — vs. Missouri Valley, V G-B, 5 p.m.; 9 — at Glenwood, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 12 — vs. Atlantic, JV/V, 5 p.m.