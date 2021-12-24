Monarch boys stifle Clarinda defensively in H-10 win

The Denison-Schleswig boys placed three players in double figures and clamped down defensively, as the Monarchs came away with a 50-34 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Clarinda last Friday night at Denison.

The win was the second in a row for D-S, which moved to 3-1 in H-10 play and 6-1 overall on the season.

After getting out to a 12-2 first-quarter lead, D-S outscored Clarinda 16-6 in the second en route to a 28-8 advantage at halftime.

The Monarchs then outscored the Cardinals 20-15 in the third quarter for a 48-23 lead going into the fourth.

Clarinda kept it somewhat close with an 11-2 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes.

"We really focused on making sure we were locked in defensively, and I thought we executed defensively almost perfect in the first half," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"After a slow start offensively, we got things going in the second and third quarters with our defense continuing to be the difference," he added.

For the game, D-S was 8-of-22 from three-point range and 20-of-45 overall from the field for 44.4 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line only five times with two makes.

Aiden Schuttinga hit three, three-point baskets and led D-S with 13 points. He also had four steals and three assists.

Carson Seuntjens added 12 points (two three-pointers), five rebounds and two steals.

Luke Wiebers also had 12 points (two three-pointers), four boards, three steals and two assists.

Lance Arkfeld contributed seven points and three boards. Jaxon Wessel had three points, two boards and one assist.

Jake Fink finished with two points, two assists and two steals.

Matthew Weltz rounded out the scoring for D-S with one point, adding three boards and one assist.

Mike Manuel didn’t score as a reserve, but grabbed four boards and had a team-high three shot blocks for a Monarch club that won despite turning the ball over 17 times on the night.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Clarinda, 45-30.

Mike Manuel led D-S with nine points.

Jake Fink added eight points.

Ricardo Casillas had seven points. Gage Head also had six points for the Monarchs, which led 17-12 at halftime.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen boys lost 48-37 to Clarinda.

Cody Schulte led D-S with 15 points.

Nash Langenfeld and Jaxson Henningsen each tallied seven points, while Ben Matthews and Anthony Arambula each had four points for the Monarchs.

Clarinda led 24-10 at halftime.

Score by Quarters

Clarinda.............2 6 15 11 - 34