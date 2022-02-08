Monarch boys struggle at line in non-league loss to Tigers

The Denison-Schleswig boys converted only 7-of-22 free throws in a tight 58-55 nonconference basketball loss to Carroll High on Saturday at Carroll.

The loss was the third in a row for D-S, which took an overall record of 11-7 into Monday’s nonconference matchup at Boone.

D-S led Carroll 17-14 after one quarter and 34-30 at halftime. Each team netted 11 points in the third quarter, as the Monarchs led 45-41 going into the final eight minutes of play.

The Tigers then outscored the Monarchs 17-10 in the fourth, as Derek Fink’s squad was unable to put Carroll away at the free throw line.

“Down the stretch when Carroll made its run, they put us on the free throw line and we just didn’t execute there. In close games on the road, you can’t shoot 7-of-22 from the free throw line and expect to win,” commented Fink.

“We really controlled the game for the first three quarters. I think there were a lot of positives to take out of tonight, but obviously, we let the game get away from us by not stepping up and knocking down shots,” he added.

Jaxon Wessel paced the D-S boys, as he drained five of the Monarchs’ eight three-point baskets en route to scoring 18 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Luke Wiebers added 12 points, five assists and two steals. Lance Arkfeld chipped in with 10 points, eight boards and one shot block.

Matthew Weltz had seven points, four boards and two steals.

Aiden Schuttinga netted five points with three boards, while Carson Seuntjens had three points, four assists and two boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 15 times in the defeat.

JV results

Carroll defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 47-16.

Cody Schulte and Jaxson Henningsen each scored four points to lead D-S, which trailed 24-6 at halftime.

The loss dropped D-S to 2-14 overall on the year.

Score by Quarters

D-S..................17 17 11 10 - 55