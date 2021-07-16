Monarch boys suffer defeat in suspended game with Titans

Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central completed a suspended Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball game on Monday at Council Bluffs.

In the end, Lewis Central came away with a 10-0 victory in five innings.

The original contest on June 24 at Council Bluffs was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with the Titans holding a 2-0 lead.

On Monday, LC added a single run in the last of the third and then plated seven runs in the fourth to break the game open.

The loss finished D-S at 13-7 in Hawkeye 10 play, good for fourth place in the final standings, while moving to 16-10 overall.

"Lewis Central has a nice team. They threw the left-handed Dermody (JC) at us and he’s a good one," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.

"You know, the kids battled. It was tight through three innings, but then they got seven in the fourth and took control of the game," added Wessel, whose team managed only two hits by one player in the game.