Monarch boys suffer defeat in suspended game with Titans

Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central completed a suspended Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball game on Monday at Council Bluffs.
In the end, Lewis Central came away with a 10-0 victory in five innings.
The original contest on June 24 at Council Bluffs was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with the Titans holding a 2-0 lead.
On Monday, LC added a single run in the last of the third and then plated seven runs in the fourth to break the game open.
The loss finished D-S at 13-7 in Hawkeye 10 play, good for fourth place in the final standings, while moving to 16-10 overall.
"Lewis Central has a nice team. They threw the left-handed Dermody (JC) at us and he’s a good one," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"You know, the kids battled. It was tight through three innings, but then they got seven in the fourth and took control of the game," added Wessel, whose team managed only two hits by one player in the game.
Carter Wessel had his team’s lone hits, as he went 2-for-3 in the No. 2 spot with a triple to his credit.
The Monarchs stranded a total of five runners on the bases, while the Titans left nine one.
Dermody struck out nine D-S batters and walked only three in throwing four and one-third.
Evan Turin went three and one-third for D-S, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and seven walks.
Hunter Emery also threw two-thirds of an inning for the Monarchs.
JV results
Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 8-7.
The game went just three innings.
Down 8-7, D-S had a chance to tie the game in the top of the third, but had a runner thrown out at home plate.
Jake Fink went 1-for-1 with one run. David Cardenas was 1-for-2 with one run as well.
Wyatt Randeris and Gavin Hipnar each threw for D-S on the mound.